Tech Execs Attack Trump over Transgender Military Ban

Executives from major tech companies have attacked President Donald Trump over his decision to ban transgender people from serving in the military.

Fox News reports tech executives across Silicon Valley have voiced their opposition to President Trump’s decision to not allow transgender people to enter the military. Amongst those voicing their opposition are Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook where he posted, “Everyone should be able to serve their country — no matter who they are,”

Sundar Pichai of Google tweeted, “I am grateful to the transgender members of the military for their service. # LetThemServe,”

Apples Tim Cook also voiced his opposition saying, “We are indebted to all who serve. Discrimination against anyone holds everyone back. #LetThemServe”

Tech investor Max Levchin tweeted, “Trans kids, soldiers etc need our support today and to know they are valued & respected regardless of politics. Let us not be divided.”

And Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted, “Discrimination in any form is wrong for all of us #LetThemServe”

