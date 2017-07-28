FIRE: Lackluster High School Civic Education Contributing to Campus Chaos

An opinion column published by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) on Wednesday argues that poor high school civics courses are contributing to the rise of political intolerance on campus.

A Wednesday column by FIRE intern and Harvard University sophomore Katherine Hung argues that poor high school civics courses are leading to confusion about the significance of free speech on American college campuses.

In response to alarming statistics that reveal just how little high schoolers understand the theoretical, political and practical aspects of American citizenship, several state governments have introduced legislation that aims to increase the strength of civics courses around the country.

Despite the efforts to ensure that all American public high schools offer a civics course, high schoolers are increasingly demonstrating less knowledge about the signature protections provided for American citizens by the Constitution, such as the First Amendment.

Nevertheless, we can’t deny that some students lack critical knowledge about their rights. According to the Newseum Institute’s State of the First Amendment report, over a quarter of last year’s college graduates could not name a single First Amendment freedom. This comes as little surprise given that, in the year prior, another survey showed that 15 percent of recent graduates were unable to recognize those freedoms in a multiple choice question. Namely, they didn’t identify “freedom of speech,” “freedom of assembly,” or “right to petition the government” as a liberty protected by the First Amendment. It was in this same 2015 American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA) survey that a third of our nation’s graduates failed to identify the Bill of Rights as “a group of Constitutional amendments.”

