Google Purchases 52 Properties Worth $820 Million in Silicon Valley

Google has reportedly purchased 52 properties worth $820 million in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley

According to CNBC, “A real estate brokerage has been quietly assembling the properties on behalf of the search giant,” and this news comes just one month after the company won “exclusive rights to negotiate with the city of San Jose for the purchase of 16 tracts of land near that city’s convention center and pro hockey arena.”

advertisement

“When these purchases are complete, Google’s Bay Area employees will be spread out from San Francisco to San Jose, while employees at its main Silicon Valley rivals Apple and Facebook will largely be clustered more closely together,” CNBC explained in their report. “That matters partially because of the region’s traffic congestion, which earlier this year was named the third worst in the U.S. after New York and Los Angeles.”

In June, Fred Campbell, the director of free market think tank Tech Knowledge, encouraged President Trump to break up Google’s “media monopoly.”

“The greatest threat to our constitutional republic isn’t Amazon. It’s Google,” declared Campbell in an op-ed for Breitbart News. “Google’s anticompetitive use of its monopoly power is beyond doubt.”

“Most conservatives have been complicit in ignoring the competitive and consumer harms that Google’s monopoly abuses have caused, let alone the threat Google poses to conservative ideals and Republican political candidates,” he continued. “Researchers have shown that Google can use its search results to influence voter behavior and, at least in theory, determine the outcome of political elections.”

“Despite its enormity, Google’s power to stamp out conservative ideas is not inevitable. The antitrust laws offer a remedy,” Campbell concluded. “Trump should undo Google’s acquisitions of DoubleClick and AdMob by breaking up Google. The future of conservatism, a free press, and our fundamental liberties depends on it.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.