SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Leftists Freak Out on Twitter over Trump ‘Police Brutality’ Joke

John Angelillo/UPI

by Lucas Nolan28 Jul 20170

President Donald Trump gave a speech today to federal, state, and local law enforcement, addressing the issue of the MS-13 gang. When he joked that that police didn’t have to be “too nice” to gang members, leftists took this as a call for police brutality.

While addressing the gathered law enforcement and ICE officials and officers in Brentwood, New York, Friday, President Trump discussed the issue of the MS-13 gang and how his administration planned to fight the growing threat of gang violence. During his speech, President Trump discussed the arresting of these gang members, jokingly telling law enforcement, “Don’t be too nice” to “thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon.” In response to this, leftists on Twitter attacked Trump for supposedly encouraging police brutality.

GQ’s Keith Olbermann, a vocal opponent of President Trump, was one of the first to attack him, implying that his comments about the deportation of gang members signaled the building of “mass detention camps” in the future:

Dave Zirin, a sports editor at The Nation, tweeted, “This is not the first time Trump has endorsed police brutality”:

Matthew Miller, an MSNBC justice and security analyst, claimed that Trump’s quote would be used in future police brutality trials:

Scott Dworking, the co-founder of The Democratic Coalition, stated that President Trump literally “told cops to assault people”:

Asawin Suebsaeng, a politics reporter at The Daily Beast, claimed that Trump called for police to commit more brutality to cheers and applause:

And political activist Shaun King tweeted that Trump had, “openly, blatantly endorsed police brutality”:

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x