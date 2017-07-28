Twitter Testing $99 Monthly Tweet Promotion Service

Twitter has started beta testing a $99 per month tweet promotion service, which automatically boosts the reach and engagement of participating user’s tweets.

The feature is currently is private beta, being offered for free over a thirty-day trial to those who have used Twitter advertisements before.

Twitter is testing a $99 per mth ad subscription that auto-amplifies all your tweets and your profile pic.twitter.com/rIgJ3vW1hF — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) July 28, 2017

According to TechCrunch, the monthly service “automatically amplifies your tweets and profile,” and includes a new analytics feature that lets users see how effective the service has been.

“Twitter’s pitch for the service is that it’s extremely low friction – there’s no need to create any dedicated ads. It’s also low commitment, as participants can cancel at any time according to the social network,” TechCrunch claimed. “Since it’s just in beta, Twitter is giving participants the first 30 days free, with the $99 monthly fee applied after that. It’s still invite-only for now, however, so you’ll likely have to be patient if you’re interested.”

Many Twitter users, however, were not as enthusiastic about the announcement.

Gab is testing a $0 per mth account to reach actual people (not 48m 's) with uncensored free speech and connect w folks who support liberty https://t.co/UcKVH1UeFQ — Gab (@getongab) July 28, 2017

It's great that they're looking at premium services for power users but this seems like a really bad way to go about it — Nikhil Krishnan (@nikillinit) July 28, 2017

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.