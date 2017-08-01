College Professor: ‘I Wish Someone Would Just Shoot’ Donald Trump

A Women’s and Gender Studies professor took to Twitter at the end of July to wish “someone would just shoot” President Donald Trump.

In a now deleted tweet, professor Kevin Allred wrote that he wished someone would shoot Donald Trump: “Trump is a f”cking joke. this is all a sham. i wish someone would just shoot him outright.”

advertisement

Although Allred took down the tweet, he defended himself in a tweet that has yet to be deleted. “Saying you wish Donald Trump was dead is different than making a direct threat against him,” he explained.

Several Twitter users immediately challenged him on his unusual explanation. “Kevin should be banned from Twitter for the death threat,” one user wrote. Allred responded by arguing that the user had misinterpreted the original deleted tweet. “There was no death threat but I guess you have no critical reading skills,” he wrote.

Kevin should be banned from Twitter for the death threat. @FBI — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 29, 2017

there was no death threat but i guess you have no critical reading skills oh well…🏻‍♂️ — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) July 29, 2017

Other users were unimpressed by Allred’s dismissal of his original tweet.

"Someone should shoot him" is definitely threat-intentioned. @FBI takes those "left handed" comments seriously. — HBMuzik (@HBConservative1) July 29, 2017

On Monday evening, Allred claimed out that he had been dismissed by Montclair State University. “Montclair State has fired me before I even started teaching there. Congrats to the Trump trolls. but you’re still not special,” he wrote. He added that he felt that Montclair was taking a side because they had “caved to basic conservative political pressure.”

so FYI…Montclair State has fired me before I even started teaching there. congrats to the Trump trolls. but you're still not special. — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) August 1, 2017

The College Fix claims Allred was an Adjunct Professor at Montclair State University, but when they pressed the University about Allred’s tweet, his information supposedly disappeared from the institution’s website. A Google cached version of the school’s Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies faculty page shows Allred listed as “a new adjunct instructor” with a montclair.edu email address, teaching courses WMGS 102 and GLQS 100. Montclair State, however, told the Montclair Patch that Allred never worked for them:

Kevin Allred has never been an employee of Montclair State University, is not one at this time, and the university has not made any formal offer of employment to him.

This isn’t the first time Allred has caused controversy on Twitter. In November of 2016, he was taken for a psych evaluation after tweeting: “will the 2nd amendment be as cool when i buy a gun and start shooting at random white people or no…?” Allred, who worked for Rutgers University at the time, claimed Rutgers Police told the NYPD he was a threat “based on political statements i’ve made on campus and on twitter” and that “Trump’s crackdown on free speech has absolutely begun.”

Montclair State University did not return Breitbart News’ request for comment. Allred has since set his Twitter account to private.

Tom Ciccotta is a libertarian who writes about economics and higher education for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @tciccotta or email him at tciccotta@breitbart.com