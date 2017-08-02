Temple University Professor Says HBO ‘Confederate’ Show Should Be Censored

A professor at Temple University in Philadelphia is calling for HBO’s planned drama Confederate, in which the South won the Civil War, to be censored.

Temple University’s chair of the Department of Africology and African American studies, Molefi Asante, is calling for the upcoming HBO drama to be censored. Asante believes that the show is being produced to appeal to Trump voters, who he believes are salivating at the notion that a television will portray a world in which the South won the Civil War.

advertisement

“This is an abuse of artistic license. Some things should be censored,” Asante said. “It’s not morally correct, it’s not ethically correct, and it’s not historically correct,” he continued, arguing that the show is “an attempt to negate the historical reality.”

Other faculty members at Temple University expressed concern that the show’s creators, Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, are white men.

“It’s disappointing that HBO would spend this kind of time and energy on a show created by two white men to indulge in this fantasy of modern-day enslavement,” Nyasha Junior said, seemingly suggesting with her use of the word “fantasy” that Weiss and Benioff wish that modern America looked more like the disturbing alternate reality that they’ve devised for their new HBO program.

“I think what we’re seeing in a number of different ways is a retrenchment,” she added. “This is a backlash to the Obama presidency.” Such a scenario seems unlikely, as Weiss and Benioff have a cordial relationship with former President Obama. They even agreed to ship advance episodes of Game of Thrones to the White House in 2016.

“He’s the leader of the free world,” Weiss told the Hollywood Reporter in April of last year. “When the commander in chief says, ‘I want to see advanced episodes,’ what are you going to do?” Benioff added.

Tom Ciccotta is a libertarian who writes about economics and higher education for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @tciccotta or email him at tciccotta@breitbart.com