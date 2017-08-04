‘Scruff’ Gay Dating App Warns Chadwick Moore for Pro-Trump Account Bio

“Scruff,” a dating app for gay, bisexual, and transgender men, has warned gay conservative commentator Chadwick Moore for allegedly having a pro-Trump account biography.

“Your profile has been reported due to inappropriate text,” wrote the platform in a message to Moore. “The SCRUFF profile guidelines prohibit text that incites racism, bigotry, hatred or physical harm of any kind. They also prohibit text meant to threaten, intimidate, harass, defame, or insult another person. Please review our profile guidelines and remove any inappropriate text from your profile details.”

Moore’s account biography, which is used to show other users on the platform what sort of personality you have, had declared the following:

Proud Western chauvinist. The West is the best. Anti-Globalism, anti-free trade. Anti-war. Anti-racism. Anti-PC. Pro-America, Pro-Liberty, Pro-First Amendment, Pro-TRUMP. SHARIA KILLS. End 21st Century slavery and build that damn wall.

.@scruffapp what about my profile incites racism, bigotry, hatred, or physical harm? Please explain yourself pic.twitter.com/5Oydyx58Zd — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) August 3, 2017

“[Scruff], Do you welcome all gay people on your platform, or only ones who share the Democratic Party platform? I want an explanation,” asked Moore on Twitter following the sanction. “[Scruff] turns a blind eye to facilitating crystal meth use, unsafe sex, prostitution. But say ‘pro-trump’ and you’re flagged and warned.”

Moore, who used to work for OUT Magazine, was fired from the news outlet after he came out as a conservative.

“We are less than merely second class citizens in the gay community, we are reviled, much like black conservatives and any other minority group that says ‘no’ to the Left’s victimhood politics,” Moore claimed in an email to Breitbart News. “It’s truly amazing to see how they react to us, it exposes them for who they really are.”

In July, OUT Magazine published an article encouraging those in the LGBT community to sever ties with gay conservative friends.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.