Free Speech Platform Gab Wants To Hire Google’s Anti-PC Manifesto Author

Gab.ai, the famously free-speech friendly social media platform, has extended a job offer to the Google staffer currently facing a backlash for writing an internal memo criticizing political correctness at the company.

The memo, entitled “PC Considered Harmful,” criticized Google for maintaining an atmosphere of political groupthink, in which employees with viewpoints that challenge leftist narratives are forced to keep their mouths shut for fear of losing their jobs. He also criticized Google for ignoring the latest research on gender differences and their interplay with the lack of women in STEM jobs.

With the employees career under attack by SJWs inside and outside Google, the CEO of Gab.ai has now offered the still-unnamed staffer a job in the event that he is forced out of Google.

We want to hire the Google employee who wrote this beautiful work of art. pic.twitter.com/oOIFwDTyzP — Gab (@getongab) August 5, 2017

In a comment to Breitbart News, Gab CEO Andrew Torba said: