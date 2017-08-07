Google Fires Viewpoint Diversity Manifesto Author James Damore

The Google employee behind a ten-page viewpoint diversity manifesto that went viral online has been fired.

James Damore, whose manifesto criticizing the politically correct corporate culture at Google prompted outrage from left-wing employees and social justice warriors online, revealed that he had been fired in an email to Breitbart Tech on Monday evening.

advertisement

In his email to Breitbart Tech, Damore claimed, “They just fired me for ‘perpetuating gender stereotypes.'”

Damore’s writing has revealed a divided Google, in which some employees agree with his outlook, but are afraid to speak out for fear of repercussions from social justice warriors in the company, such as being added to blacklists.

In a memo sent to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly claimed that Damore had violated their Code of Conduct.

Earlier in the day we reported on free speech social media platform Gab, which expressed interest in hiring Damore if he was fired from Google.

Developing…