CNN Spreads Fake News About Google Viewpoint Diversity Manifesto

by Charlie Nash8 Aug 20170

CNN has been spreading fake news about the viral Google viewpoint diversity manifesto by James Damore, claiming that the now former employee argued “women aren’t suited for tech jobs.”

The news network claimed Damore “argues women aren’t suited for tech jobs for ‘biological’ reasons,'” and called the ten-page document which explained why there aren’t more women in tech jobs as an “anti-diversity manifesto.”

In fact, the manifesto called for more ideological diversity in Google’s workplace and pointed out not only the biological differences between men and women but also how these can apply to work.

Damore has since been fired from Google, with the company claiming he had advanced “harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace,” despite the fact that numerous psychologists, male and female, deemed the manifesto to be scientifically accurate.

Users on Twitter were quick to correct CNN, and note that both their headline and reporting were factually incorrect.

This afternoon CNN did change their headline by removing “anti-diversity” and replacing it with “controversial.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.

 

