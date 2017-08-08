CNN Spreads Fake News About Google Viewpoint Diversity Manifesto

CNN has been spreading fake news about the viral Google viewpoint diversity manifesto by James Damore, claiming that the now former employee argued “women aren’t suited for tech jobs.”

The news network claimed Damore “argues women aren’t suited for tech jobs for ‘biological’ reasons,'” and called the ten-page document which explained why there aren’t more women in tech jobs as an “anti-diversity manifesto.”

In fact, the manifesto called for more ideological diversity in Google’s workplace and pointed out not only the biological differences between men and women but also how these can apply to work.

Damore has since been fired from Google, with the company claiming he had advanced “harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace,” despite the fact that numerous psychologists, male and female, deemed the manifesto to be scientifically accurate.

Google execs respond to a manifesto by one of its male engineers that argues women aren't suited for tech jobs https://t.co/oPMfK8v1YB pic.twitter.com/slQVeL7F84 — CNN (@CNN) August 8, 2017

Users on Twitter were quick to correct CNN, and note that both their headline and reporting were factually incorrect.

Not what he argued. Be factual please. — Margo Kingston (@margokingston1) August 8, 2017

This is not what happened. — neontaster (@neontaster) August 8, 2017

That's not what he says. — Lonnie Kragel (@kralon20) August 8, 2017

Horrible headline. Misrepresentation of what was said. — Bethany King (@BethanyPlissken) August 8, 2017

This afternoon CNN did change their headline by removing “anti-diversity” and replacing it with “controversial.”

Looks like @CNN got wind that James Damore is lawyering up and they want no part of a defamation lawsuit so they changed dishonest headline. pic.twitter.com/EbWrCFZiX5 — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) August 8, 2017