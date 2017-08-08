‘F*ck Zuck 2020’ Posters Appear in California Following Zuckerberg’s Hire of Clinton Strategist

“F*ck Zuck 2020” posters have started to appear in California, following news that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has hired a top Hillary Clinton presidential campaign strategist.

The posters, which are the work of right-wing street artist Sabo, feature the iconic Facebook “thumbs up” modified into a middle-finger.

In an interview with Mashable, Sabo claimed the idea came to him during his latest 30-day ban from Facebook.

“This story will no doubt cost me my account but if anything that will solidify why I’d hate the thought of Zuckerberg being President,” he declared, adding that Zuckerberg would move “his trusted band of social justice warrior employees into the White House to begin oppressing everyone who doesn’t think the way they do.”

“The thought of the King of Startups might one day run this country is more than I want to nightmare over,” Sabo concluded.

I'VE BEEN IN FACEBOOK JAIL 90 DAYS THIS YEAR SO FAR. AFTER THIS STORY I'LL PROBABLY LOSE MY ACCOUNT. https://t.co/NYTtGDTaR5 — unsavoryagents (@unsavoryagents) August 7, 2017

Zuckerberg hired Clinton 2016 Campaign Strategist Joel Benenson last Wednesday, adding to speculation as to whether the Facebook CEO is planning a presidential run in 2020.

Breitbart Tech has written about the signs that Zuckerberg will run for President.

Sabo has previously taken aim at Hillary Clinton, Hollywood, Caitlyn Jenner, Kim Jong-Un, Leonardo DiCaprio, and various anti-Trump celebrities who claimed they would leave the country if he were elected.

“F*ck Zuck 2020” posters and stickers are currently being sold on Sabo’s website.