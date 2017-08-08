Report: Fired Google Viewpoint Diversity Manifesto Author James Damore ‘Exploring All Possible Legal Remedies’

Fired Google employee James Damore is reportedly “exploring all possible legal remedies,” after the company fired him for authoring a viewpoint diversity manifesto.

Damore has also revealed that he “submitted a charge to the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) accusing Google upper management of trying to shame him into silence,” shortly before being fired, according to CNBC.

“It’s illegal to retaliate against an NLRB charge,” Damore reportedly explained in an email.

Damore was fired from Google after a manifesto which explained why there aren’t more women in tech jobs and called for more ideological diversity in Google’s workplace went viral online.

In a memo, the company claimed Damore had advanced “harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace,” despite the fact that numerous psychologists, male and female, deemed the manifesto to be scientifically accurate.