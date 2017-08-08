Verified Twitter Users Defend Fired Viewpoint Diversity Author James Damore, Criticize Google

There was no shortage of verified Twitter leftists who came out in support of the firing of Google employee James Damore after he expressed his own views about diversity at the company, but there were also many prominent Twitter users on Damore’s side.

Following Google’s firing of viewpoint diversity manifesto author James Damore, a broad group of prominent Twitter personalities took to the social media platform to decry Google’s actions. This notably did not only include conservative voices, but also liberals such as Bret Weinstein who are concerned about the state of free speech in America. We’ve collected a selection of tweets which represent the mood of the platform today.

Markus “Notch” Persson – Game Developer, Creator of Minecraft

I hope you see how the google firing is deeply problematic. — Notch (@notch) August 8, 2017

And the reason you pretend to hold on to opinions you know make no sense is because you're afraid of that happening to you. Snap out of it. — Notch (@notch) August 8, 2017

Julian Assange – Founder and Editor of WikiLeaks

Google: Any ideas on how we can decrease wages?

Engineer: The job is lonely & stressful. Maybe women don't like it

Google: You're fired — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) August 8, 2017

1/ Censorship is for losers. @WikiLeaks is offering a job to fired Google engineer James Damore. https://t.co/tmrflE72p3 — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) August 8, 2017

Christina Hoff Sommers – Resident Scholar at the American Enterprise Institution

If the memo upset you, write a tough reply. Don't run away crying. #Googlememo #Googlemanifesto https://t.co/mia759benZ — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) August 8, 2017

Eric Weinstein – Managing Director at Thiel Capital

Dear @Google, Stop teaching my girl that her path to financial freedom lies not in coding but in complaining to HR. Thx in advance, A dad — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) August 8, 2017

Toby Young – British Journalist, Associate Editor of The Spectator

No, he has been fired for pointing out that biology perpetuates gender stereotypes. At Google, the truth = thought crime. https://t.co/5OZH5n3v62 — Toby Young (@toadmeister) August 8, 2017

Michael Tracey – Correspondent to The Young Turks

I personally hope Google's workplace environment is as unpleasant as possible — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 8, 2017

David Sutcliffe – Actor

It's not Trump, but Google, who's ushering in 1984. #GoogleManifesto — David Sutcliffe (@SutcliffeDavid) August 8, 2017

Mollie Hemingway – Journalist and Commentator

The media are just straight up lying, intentionally, about this Google memo. If you have to lie, you're doing it wrong. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 8, 2017

Conor Friedersdorf – Staff Writer at the Atlantic

The ubiquity of outright misrepresentation is staggering. https://t.co/viYnH4AiuV — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) August 8, 2017

Dana Loesch – Author, Commentator, Radio Host

Diversity of thought will not be allowed! Google’s cultural fascism: https://t.co/n8y0GO48EE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 8, 2017

Dr. Ian Pearson – Futurologist

If Google is such a paragon of diversity, why can't it tolerate the 35% that don't hold left wing views? A very one-sided sort of diversity. — I D Pearson (@timeguide) August 8, 2017

Sean Davis – Co-founder of The Federalist

The rank dishonesty from progressive media about this Google memo is quite a sight to behold. They're straight-up lying about what it says. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 8, 2017

Geoffrey Miller – Psychology Professor

Martin Luther King Jr: 'Treat people as individuals, not groups'

*canonized*

James Damore: 'Treat people as individuals, not groups'

*fired* pic.twitter.com/RrP7lbCuJD — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) August 8, 2017

Cathy Young – Journalist

#GoogleManifesto reactions should dispel any notion that progressives are any more rational or fact-based than the trumpiest of Trumplings. — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) August 8, 2017

Steven Crowder – Commentator, Actor, and Comedian

Note to Google CEO: you can't demand that men check their privilege and then deny any biological privileges thereof. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 8, 2017

Ian Miles Cheong – Journalist

This is the conclusion of the so-called "anti-diversity" memo that got James Damore fired from Google. pic.twitter.com/AWUIneJCYX — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 8, 2017

Bret Weinstein – Biology Professor

That James Damore was fired is lunacy. That it was Google that fired him makes this truly alarming. #SearchNoMore https://t.co/dosyeeekTV — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) August 8, 2017

Paul Joseph Watson – Commentator

The left is at war with reality. James Damore told the truth. For that he was witch hunted, doxxed & fired.#JeSuisJamesDamore — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 8, 2017

Lauren Southern – Bestselling Author, Commentator, and Activist

Disgusting. @Google has just proven every single one of this mans complaints.https://t.co/ApYm3qgVLZ — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) August 8, 2017

Derek Hunter – Contributing Editor at the Daily Caller

Damore: @Google does not value diversity of thought@sundarpichai: That's a lie, and you're fired for even thinking that. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 8, 2017

Jack Posobiec – Author, Commentator, and Activist

James Damore: I'm worried Google has become an echo chamber where certain views are not tolerated Google: You're fired — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 8, 2017

Brittany Pettibone – Author and YouTuber

James Damore being fired proves these people are frauds. They don't want diversity, they want billions of identical bricks in the wall. — Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) August 8, 2017