Verified Twitter Users Defend Fired Viewpoint Diversity Author James Damore, Criticize Google

Following Google’s firing of viewpoint diversity manifesto author James Damore, a broad group of prominent Twitter personalities took to the social media platform to decry Google’s actions. This notably did not only include conservative voices, but also liberals such as Bret Weinstein who are concerned about the state of free speech in America. We’ve collected a selection of tweets which represent the mood of the platform today.
Markus “Notch” Persson – Game Developer, Creator of Minecraft
I hope you see how the google firing is deeply problematic.
— Notch (@notch) August 8, 2017
And the reason you pretend to hold on to opinions you know make no sense is because you're afraid of that happening to you. Snap out of it.
— Notch (@notch) August 8, 2017
Julian Assange – Founder and Editor of WikiLeaks
Google: Any ideas on how we can decrease wages?
Engineer: The job is lonely & stressful. Maybe women don't like it
Google: You're fired
— Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) August 8, 2017
1/ Censorship is for losers. @WikiLeaks is offering a job to fired Google engineer James Damore. https://t.co/tmrflE72p3
— Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) August 8, 2017
Christina Hoff Sommers – Resident Scholar at the American Enterprise Institution
Here is the memo that got truth-teller James Damore fired @Google. Please read it. #GoogleManifesto #googlememo https://t.co/rAkkUZ6ORk
— Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) August 8, 2017
If the memo upset you, write a tough reply. Don't run away crying. #Googlememo #Googlemanifesto https://t.co/mia759benZ
— Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) August 8, 2017
Eric Weinstein – Managing Director at Thiel Capital
Dear @Google,
Stop teaching my girl that her path to financial freedom lies not in coding but in complaining to HR.
Thx in advance,
A dad
— Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) August 8, 2017
Toby Young – British Journalist, Associate Editor of The Spectator
No, he has been fired for pointing out that biology perpetuates gender stereotypes. At Google, the truth = thought crime. https://t.co/5OZH5n3v62
— Toby Young (@toadmeister) August 8, 2017
Michael Tracey – Correspondent to The Young Turks
I personally hope Google's workplace environment is as unpleasant as possible
— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 8, 2017
David Sutcliffe – Actor
It's not Trump, but Google, who's ushering in 1984. #GoogleManifesto
— David Sutcliffe (@SutcliffeDavid) August 8, 2017
Mollie Hemingway – Journalist and Commentator
The media are just straight up lying, intentionally, about this Google memo. If you have to lie, you're doing it wrong.
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 8, 2017
Conor Friedersdorf – Staff Writer at the Atlantic
The ubiquity of outright misrepresentation is staggering. https://t.co/viYnH4AiuV
— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) August 8, 2017
Dana Loesch – Author, Commentator, Radio Host
Diversity of thought will not be allowed! Google’s cultural fascism: https://t.co/n8y0GO48EE
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 8, 2017
Dr. Ian Pearson – Futurologist
If Google is such a paragon of diversity, why can't it tolerate the 35% that don't hold left wing views? A very one-sided sort of diversity.
— I D Pearson (@timeguide) August 8, 2017
Sean Davis – Co-founder of The Federalist
The rank dishonesty from progressive media about this Google memo is quite a sight to behold. They're straight-up lying about what it says.
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 8, 2017
Geoffrey Miller – Psychology Professor
Martin Luther King Jr: 'Treat people as individuals, not groups'
*canonized*
James Damore: 'Treat people as individuals, not groups'
*fired* pic.twitter.com/RrP7lbCuJD
— Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) August 8, 2017
Cathy Young – Journalist
#GoogleManifesto reactions should dispel any notion that progressives are any more rational or fact-based than the trumpiest of Trumplings.
— Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) August 8, 2017
Steven Crowder – Commentator, Actor, and Comedian
Note to Google CEO: you can't demand that men check their privilege and then deny any biological privileges thereof.
— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 8, 2017
Ian Miles Cheong – Journalist
This is the conclusion of the so-called "anti-diversity" memo that got James Damore fired from Google. pic.twitter.com/AWUIneJCYX
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 8, 2017
Bret Weinstein – Biology Professor
That James Damore was fired is lunacy. That it was Google that fired him makes this truly alarming. #SearchNoMore https://t.co/dosyeeekTV
— Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) August 8, 2017
Paul Joseph Watson – Commentator
The left is at war with reality. James Damore told the truth. For that he was witch hunted, doxxed & fired.#JeSuisJamesDamore
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 8, 2017
Lauren Southern – Bestselling Author, Commentator, and Activist
Disgusting. @Google has just proven every single one of this mans complaints.https://t.co/ApYm3qgVLZ
— Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) August 8, 2017
Derek Hunter – Contributing Editor at the Daily Caller
Damore: @Google does not value diversity of thought@sundarpichai: That's a lie, and you're fired for even thinking that.
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 8, 2017
Jack Posobiec – Author, Commentator, and Activist
James Damore: I'm worried Google has become an echo chamber where certain views are not tolerated
Google: You're fired
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 8, 2017
Brittany Pettibone – Author and YouTuber
James Damore being fired proves these people are frauds. They don't want diversity, they want billions of identical bricks in the wall.
— Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) August 8, 2017
