Woman Sentenced Up to 15 Years for Having Sex with Teens She Lured with Nude Snapchats

A Michigan mother of two has been sentenced to up to 15 years behind bars for having sex with two teenage boys she lured using Snapchat.

A Washtenaw County judge sentenced Brooke Lajiness, 38, of Lima Township, Monday after Lajiness pleaded guilty last month to two counts of having sex with a 14-year-old and one count of having oral sex with a 15-year-old, the Daily Mail reported.

Lajiness also pleaded guilty to one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and one count of sending nude photographs of herself to a minor as part of the plea deal she agreed to with prosecutors.

Ann Arbor News reported that prosecutors agreed to dismiss ten charges in exchange for the beauty salon worker’s guilty pleas. Lajiness will spend a minimum of four years and nine months in prison but could spend up to 15 years behind bars.

“I fear the toll this will take on my family in my absence,” Lajiness said in a statement before her sentencing. “These last few months have been excruciating to watch the emotional affects [sic] this had on everyone around me.”

Lajiness reportedly had sex with the younger boy up to 15 times after she sent him nude selfies. The improper relationship began when the boy was in middle school and escalated last summer.

Michigan State Police Trooper Donald Pasternak said Lajiness had sex with the two boys in the back of her car while it was parked in a driveway. Pasternak added that he investigated her a few weeks before her arrest March 3 after the victim’s mother told police she had been having sex with her son.

The mother of the younger teen wrote in a statement read aloud in court that her son suffered emotional and psychological damage resulting from Lajiness’s actions and has to attend therapy.

“Your actions will affect my son and his relationships with others for the rest of his life,” she said.

Assistant County Prosecutor John Vella said Lajiness’s husband, David, wrote a letter to the judge stating that his wife’s insomnia was the cause of her actions.

“Nobody’s putting the blame on where it deserves, which it was this defendant’s actions that brought her here. It’s this defendant that chose to have sex with minors,” Vella said.

Lajiness’s defense attorney argued that his client had mental health issues, but an expert ruled that she is “not a sexual predator” and is unlikely to re-offend so long as she receives help.

Police took Lajiness into custody at the end of Monday’s hearing. She had been free on $500,000 bond before the hearing.