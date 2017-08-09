Rebels of Google: Senior Management ‘On The Verge Of Tears’ After Trump Win

More Google employees are blowing the whistle about intimidation, discrimination, and dogma at the company following the firing of viewpoint diversity advocate James Damore.

Breitbart News’ interview series, Rebels of Google, has revealed an atmosphere of profound fear at the company, in which employees who challenge Google’s hyper-progressive narratives face bullying and ostracization from co-workers, and frequently find themselves added to blacklists aimed at destroying peoples’ careers both inside and outside Google.

Our last interviewee even described an incident in which someone was punched for expressing a contrary viewpoint.

In our latest interview, current Google employee (alias “Gordon”) reveals more stories of intolerance and dogma at the company. He describes senior managers at Google being on the “verge of tears” following Trump’s election win, “cult-like” diversity training sessions, and an autistic employee who was fired after questioning the idea of gender as a spectrum.

Every week, Google holds an end-of-week meeting with all its Mountain View employees called a “TGIF meeting” (Thank God It’s Friday). According to Gordon, the TGIF that followed Trump’s election victory was something to behold.

“After the 2016 election, we had an entire TGIF dedicated to the election result, in which several of our top management gave emotional speeches as though the world was going to end, and seemed to be on the verge of tears.” says Gordon “It was embarrassing.”

(our previous interviewee, Emmett, similarly described an “internal meltdown” at Google after Trump’s win)

He recounts the story of an autistic Google employee who was fired shortly after questioning the idea, popular among progressives, that gender is a “spectrum” rather than a “binary” of male and female.

“There used to be a Googler very high on the autism spectrum. At our TGIFs (weekly propaganda sessions) he would always take up time during the question period with long, strange, frustrating questions.”

“This went on for months, and was always tolerated until one fateful LGBT-themed TGIF when he expressed skepticism about the gender “spectrum.” He was fired very shortly afterward.”

Before publishing, we checked with our previous interviewee, Emmett, to see if he recalled the incident and could corroborate. He did.

Gordon also recalls an incident in which an employee was sent to Human Resources for questioning the idea of special treatment for minorities.

“On an internal list, there were people from certain minority groups presenting poor arguments demanding to be listened to because of their victimization.”

“A coworker asked if any of them had been personally victimized, and if not, why they should receive special treatment. A few days later I found out he’d received a complaint from HR (they took it seriously).”

According to Gordon, things took a turn for the worse when the Black Lives Matter ideology started to spread through the corporate culture.

“One thing that’s unusual about Google is that it is fine to harshly and even unprofessionally criticize managers and other teams. Before we became politicized, this seemed liberating. Then, when Black Lives Matter hysteria hit its peak, sometime in 2015, it became taboo to criticize identity politics, and later on, it became very dangerous to criticize any member of a minority group at all (even if the criticism had nothing to do with their identity).”

“The worst part isn’t the ‘diversity.'” says Gordon “It’s the “inclusion” – the banner under which they justify dangerous pseudosciences like unconscious bias and microaggressions, and try to make them company policy.”

Ideological conformity at Google, says Gordon, is “far worse” than James Damore’s viewpoint diversity memo indicates.

“Google is run like a religious cult. Conform and carry out the rituals, and you’ll be rewarded and praised; ask any uncomfortable questions or offend the wrong people, and the threats and public shaming will be swift and ruthless. The religion in this case is a kind of intersectional feminism, its central tenets are Diversity and Inclusion, its demonic enemy is Bias, and its purifying rituals include humiliating forms of “training” that resemble Maoist struggle sessions.”

“This might sound crazy to a lot of your readers, but college students should understand, since it’s a similar culture.”

According to Gordon, efforts to terrorize employees over identity politics come from both managers and rank-and-file Googlers.

“The agitation ranges from very subtle (“it’s not OK,” “we cannot stand for this,” “these are shitty opinions”) to quite overt (“this is violently offensive,” “I will not tolerate,” “I could not in good conscience assign anyone to work with you”).”

“I’ve seen around 20-30 managers agitating this way, each of whom is in charge of anywhere from a few dozen to over a thousand employees. There are some very high-level people who consider the progressive agenda to be more important than the success and mental health of their teams.”

“I can’t categorically say that it goes up to “the very top”. However, as you now already know from James’s unceremoniously quick firing, the top brass are either sympathetic to or afraid of the mob.”

Gordon says there’s only one way to fight back.

“Tell the truth, even when the truth hurts. Especially when the truth hurts. Tell it to everyone who will listen and make sure they pass it on.”

