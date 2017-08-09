Report: Over 60 Women Considering Sexism Lawsuit Against Google

Over 60 women are reportedly considering a sexism and “pay gap” lawsuit against Google, according to the Guardian.

“James Finberg, the civil rights attorney working on the possible legal action on behalf of the female employees, told the Guardian they contend they have earned less than men at Google despite equal qualifications and comparable positions,” the news outlet reported on Wednesday. “Others, he said, have struggled in other ways to advance their careers at Google due to a ‘culture that is hostile to women.'”

In his interview with The Guardian, Finberg claimed the employees “are concerned that women are channeled to levels and positions that pay less than men with similar education and experience.”

Some of the women he interviewed allegedly made $40,000 less than male employees in the same position, according to the Guardian, while around half of those preparing for the lawsuit still work at the company.

“Google is not alone in Silicon Valley,” declared Finberg. “The goal of the case is to not only get Google to change its practices, but to encourage other Silicon Valley companies to change their pay practices as well.”

Google fired employee James Damore this week after he published a viewpoint diversity manifesto, which explained why there are not more women in tech jobs and called for more ideological diversity in Google’s workplace.

In a memo, the company claimed Damore had advanced “harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace,” despite the fact that numerous psychologists, male and female, deemed the manifesto to be scientifically accurate.

Damore is currently “exploring all possible legal remedies” against Google.

In its article, the Guardian claimed Damore’s manifesto “was widely condemned as misogynistic and scientifically inaccurate,” despite the fact that it garnered a large amount of support, both inside and outside of Google, and was also deemed scientifically accurate by at least four psychologists.

CNN has also shared fake news about the incident.

