Report: No One Has Made More Money than Mark Zuckerberg in 2017

No one has made more money than Mark Zuckerberg in 2017, even Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, who was briefly named the richest man in the world last month, according to a report.

“As of this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made more money than Bezos in 2017,” reported Money on Tuesday. “According to Bloomberg data, Zuckerberg has earned $23.1 billion year-to-date through Monday, putting his overall wealth at $73.1 billion. The net worth of Bezos, on the other hand, is now up $19.7 billion thus far in 2017, for an estimated total of $85 billion.”

“In the past month, Zuckerberg’s wealth has shot up 16% as Facebook shares have soared on strong earnings reports,” they continued, adding that, “On Monday alone, Zuckerberg gained nearly $1 billion. He is now just $3 billion away from surpassing Warren Buffett as the 4th richest person in the world.”

Last week, Zuckerberg hired top Hillary Clinton strategist Joel Benson, adding to speculation as to whether he is preparing a presidential run for 2020.

Following news of the hire, “F*ck Zuck 2020” posters began to appear in California.

Zuckerberg, who has had direct meetings with President Obama, previously committed to a universal basic income, and has called the fight against nationalism the “struggle of our time.”

