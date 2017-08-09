White Males Not Allowed to Apply for $10,000 Brandeis Social Justice Journalism Grant

A $10,000 journalism grant offered by Brandeis University will not accept white male candidates, according to a report from the Huffington Post.

The Fund for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) and the Schuster Institute for Investigative Journalism at Brandeis University is accepting applicants for a new journalism scholarship, but if you are a white male, you’re out of luck. The grant is only available to female and ethnic minority candidates.

“The initiative invites applications from two communities: journalists of color and women journalists,” the Huffington Post piece reads. According to the College Fix, students aren’t eligible for the grant, only independent journalists will be considered.

“Pioneered with support from the Ford Foundation, this is the second consecutive year that grants and matching fellowships will be offered to help journalists of diverse backgrounds — widely recognized as underrepresented in the ranks of U.S. independent investigative reporters — to report and write important stories about unreported or underreported social justice issues,” the announcement reads.

According to the announcement, recipients of the grant will be considered Schuster Institute fellows, which will give them access to a plethora of resources through Brandeis University including paid research assistance.

Recipients will also be awarded Schuster Institute fellowships, which will give them access to paid research assistance, the extensive offerings of Brandeis University’s library and technology services, mentoring, editorial guidance, and opportunities for pro bono, media-related legal advice from a major New York firm. The Schuster Institute will help publicize the fellows’ work through press releases, social media and the Institute’s websites. As a fellow, they will join our “Newsroom Without Walls,” a community of Schuster Institute fellows and research scholars who regularly share ideas, advice and support. The fellowships do not require residency at Brandeis University and the fellows are not paid.

The Brandeis website argues that without introducing greater diversity in journalism, some very important stories will never be told. “Without greater diversity in journalism, some very important stories are never pitched, some assignments never made, facts never gathered, and serious abuses of power never uncovered,” the statement reads.

