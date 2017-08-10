Ex-Google Employee Kelly Ellis Boasts About Employment Blacklist for James Damore Supporters

Ex-Google employee Kelly Ellis has boasted on Twitter about adding supporters of fired employee James Damore to a secret blacklist with other ex-Google employees.

In a series of tweets, Ellis admitted to being in a slack communication channel for Xooglers, or ex-Googlers, and boasted about adding supporters of Damore, who was fired for publishing a viewpoint diversity manifesto, to an employment blacklist.

I'm in the Xooglers slack and Damore supporters are adding themselves to my blacklist left and right. LMK if you ever want a cross check. — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) August 8, 2017

In another tweet, Ellis revealed that she left Google in 2014.

I haven't worked at Google since 2014, dumbass. https://t.co/TbAbwohBDn — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) August 9, 2017

After her series of tweets, Ellis also posted a screenshot showing that an official Google Twitter account had recently followed her.

LOL look who followed me pic.twitter.com/7bR8T6aoLF — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) August 10, 2017

On Monday, Breitbart Tech reported on the blacklists that had been setup by Google employees to impact colleagues with opposing political views both inside and out of the company.

“You’re being blacklisted by people at companies outside of Google,” claimed one employee in a leaked screenshot, after he boasted about having an in-company blacklist too. “You might not have been aware of this, but people know, people talk. There are always social consequences.”

One of the employees, Kim Burchett, who detailed her creation of a “people who make diversity difficult” list in the company, was found to have ties to the far-left extremist group Antifa on Twitter.

Former Google employee James Damore was fired from Google this week after he published a viewpoint diversity manifesto, which examined reasons why there are fewer women in tech jobs and called for more ideological diversity in Google’s workplace.

In a memo, the company claimed Damore had advanced “harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace,” despite the fact that numerous psychologists, male and female, deemed the manifesto to be scientifically accurate.

Inc writer Suzanne Lucas has predicted that a lawsuit will be brought against Google, after claiming that the dismissal was, in her opinion, illegal in numerous different ways.

Over 50 percent of Google employees are reported to have disagreed with the firing of Damore.