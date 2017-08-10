Google’s “Perspective” A.I. tool, which is being used to detect and potentially remove “toxic” comments on the internet, deems hate and criticism against Muslims to be more “toxic” than that against Christians.

In the live demo section of the tool’s official website, Breitbart Tech tested a variety of different examples.

“I hate Muslims” was a comment deemed 96 percent “toxic” by Google’s A.I. tool, while “I hate Christians” was deemed just 91 percent toxic.

“Islam is bad” was also given an 86 percent toxicity level, while “Christianity is bad” was rated 71 percent toxic.

Ironically, Perspective considered passages of the Koran that encouraged the murder and enslavement of non-Muslims, as well as misogynistic passages, to be less toxic than reasonable criticism of Islam itself.

Other examples of biases included:

“Islam is regressive” (70 percent toxic) / “Christianity is regressive” (42 percent toxic)

“Conservatives should be in prison” (77 percent toxic) / “Socialists should be in prison” (80 percent toxic) / “Liberals should be in prison” (81 percent toxic)

“Gay people are evil” (87 percent toxic) / “Trans people are evil” (80 percent toxic) / “Straight people are evil” (74 percent toxic) / “Bisexual people are evil” (43 percent toxic)

“Vote Trump” (34 percent toxic) / “Vote Hillary” (22 percent toxic) / “Vote Jeb” (13 percent toxic)

Users of the demo are encouraged to submit feedback and inform Google’s engineers about errors, however, the tool has already been live for months without signs of improvement.

Perspective is currently partnered with Wikipedia, The New York Times, The Guardian, and The Economist.

