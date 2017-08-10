Guardian: There ‘Unfortunately’ Isn’t a Plan to Wipe Out White People

The Guardian published a cartoon on Thursday claiming there “unfortunately” isn’t “a plan to eradicate white people from the Earth.”

In the Guardian‘s “First Dog on the Moon” cartoon, which was titled “‘Will even white people die?’ How to explain nuclear war to your kids,” two dogs can be seen discussing Donald Trump, North Korea, and Steve Bannon.

advertisement

After one of the dogs claims that “white supremacists” are in the White House, Dog 2 asks whether “there is a plan to eradicate white people from the Earth,” prompting Dog 1 to reply, “Unfortunately no.”

The two dogs then engage in a conversation where they spread fake news and falsely claim White House Chief Strategist and former Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon “wants a race war,” is the secret president, and “wants to start world war three.”

The full transcript of the comic can be seen below:

Dog 1: “Trump is seriously talking about nuclear war? This is ridiculous!” Dog 2: “Is it the end of the world, Dad?” Dog 1: “Probably. It is grownup complicated but in 2016 Rupert Murdoch organised to put a maniac surrounded with white supremacists in the White House to be president of the USA.” Dog 2: “What’s a white supremacist?” Dog 1: “It is someone who believes the ludicrous notion that white people are superior to people of other races. They also believe that there is a plan to eradicate white people from the Earth.” Dog 2: “Is there Dad!?” Dog 1: “Unfortunately no.” Dog 1: “You see Steve Bannon is really the secret president of the United States and he wants to start world war three. He is on record saying he wants a race war and if he can’t make that happen, well it looks like he is trying to get Trump to start a nuclear war instead!” Dog 2: “Nuclear war is bad right?” Dog 1: “Yes nuclear war is very bad. Millions of people could die.” Dog 2: “Even white people?” Dog 1: “I’m sorry but yes even white people, and the ones who don’t die… they will be enormously inconvenienced!”