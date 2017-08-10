Report: More Than 50% of Google Employees Are Against the Firing of James Damore

More than 50 percent of Google employees are against the firing of viewpoint diversity manifesto author James Damore, according to a report.

In a survey conducted by the “anonymous corporate chat app” Blind, 56 percent, or more than half, of the 441 alleged Google employees who took part disagreed with the company’s decision to fire Damore.

The survey also revealed the thoughts of employees at other major technology companies.

Damore’s biggest support came from Uber, where 64 percent of employees disagreed with his dismissal.

This was followed by Yahoo, where 60 percent disagreed, followed Airbnb, where 58 percent disagreed, and Microsoft, where 57 percent disagreed.

Facebook and Amazon also had a majority of employees who disagreed with Damore’s dismissal, with 56 percent and 54 percent respectively, while Apple, Linkedin, and Lyft all majority agreed with Damore’s firing.

49 percent of Apple employees and 47 percent of Linkedin disagreed with Google’s decision, while just 35 percent of Lyft employees thought Google was wrong to fire Damore.

Damore was fired from Google this week after publishing a viewpoint diversity manifesto, which explained why there are not more women in tech jobs and called for more ideological diversity in Google’s workplace.

In a memo, the company claimed Damore had advanced “harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace,” despite the fact that numerous psychologists, male and female, deemed the manifesto to be scientifically accurate.

Inc writer Suzanne Lucas has predicted that a lawsuit will be brought against Google, after claiming that the dismissal was, in her opinion, illegal in numerous different ways.