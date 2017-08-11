Congressman Dana Rohrbacher: The Mistreatment of Conservatives by Tech Giants Is a Civil Rights Issue

U.S. Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) blasted Google in the aftermath of the James Damore firing, arguing that Silicon Valley’s treatment of conservatives and libertarians is a Civil Rights issue.

The mistreatment of conservatives and libertarians by tech monopolies is a civil rights issue. #googlememo — Dana Rohrabacher (@DanaRohrabacher) August 10, 2017

“The mistreatment of conservatives and libertarians by tech monopolies is a civil rights issue,” Rohrabacher, who was a speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan, wrote in a tweet on Thursday. Google employee James Damore was fired after circulating an internal memo on the company’s issues with ideological tolerance across political divides. More specifically, Damore argued that Google had cultivated an environment in which conservative-leaning employees opted to keep their mouths shut to avoid public shaming and social ostracization.

Rohrbacher additionally commented, “I am very troubled by @google’s treatment of James Damore. You shouldn’t lose your job for telling the truth!.”

I am very troubled by @google's treatment of James Damore. You shouldn't lose your job for telling the truth! #GoogleMemo — Dana Rohrabacher (@DanaRohrabacher) August 10, 2017

In a third tweet, Rohrbacher said, “If Silicon Valley continues with its illegal hiring practices Congress must investigate.”

If Silicon Valley continues with its illegal hiring practices Congress must investigate. #googlememo — Dana Rohrabacher (@DanaRohrabacher) August 10, 2017

Damore’s memo also argued that the disparity in gender representation in the tech industry may be partially the result of genetic factors, rather than exclusively due to discrimination. For this, Damore was terminated. He claims that he was fired for “perpetuating gender stereotypes.”

A series of interviews by Breitbart Tech, entitled “Rebels of Google,” details the mistreatment that Rohrabacher may be referencing in his tweet. Aside from the firing, anonymous employees spoke out about internal blacklists, in which managers would publicly announce that they refuse to work directly with those who strayed from the firm’s progressive orthodoxy.

A Google manager brags about how he keeps an internal blacklist based on his spying on employee emails. #GoogleManifesto pic.twitter.com/VqllkE6Jhc — Supreme Dark Lord (@voxday) August 7, 2017

