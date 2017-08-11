YouTube’s ‘Diamond and Silk’ Believe They Were Demonetized for Trump Support

YouTube allegedly demonetized the vast majority of videos posted on “The Viewer’s View” channel, hosted by Diamond and Silk. The duo believes this was due to their vocal support of President Trump.

Tune in to The Viewer’s View, and you will find a collection of video blog posts with a loudly outspoken conservative-oriented theme that play like especially emphatic clips from the ABC show upon which they are riffing. Everyone from Kathy Griffin to CNN is fair game for the boisterous online duet of Diamond and Silk.

On August 10, Diamond and Silk took to Twitter to question the sudden demonetization of their video series, and they are pretty certain they know the reasoning behind the decision:

.@YouTube @TeamYouTube stopped over 95% percent of our videos from being monetized, stating: "It's Not Suitable For All Advertisers"…….. pic.twitter.com/qDpaL8A4ec — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) August 10, 2017

Wonder if @YouTube @TeamYouTube stopped the monetization of our videos because we are loyal supporters of the @POTUS ….Hummmm……….. pic.twitter.com/QNgy0384hQ — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) August 10, 2017

Diamond and Silk believe the demonetization smacks of “censorship,” and is “a Bias Method used to Silence our Conservative Voices.” They have also questioned, “how was it ok to monetize our videos for the past two years and now those same videos are no longer eligible for monetization?” According to their own observation, it “appears that @YouTube is trying to determine what people can & cannot see & hear by removing debate, diversity & a difference of opinion.”

Their criticism continued with the threat of legal action…

We Smell A Class Action Lawsuit.

This…. S.ugar H.oney I.ce T.ea have got to stop.

YouTube……Google, this does not look good! pic.twitter.com/0GTE0wb6c3 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) August 10, 2017

…And was followed by retweets of apparent support from both Sarah Palin and Sean Hannity:

They are messing with the wrong ladies. We've got your back Diamond And Silk. https://t.co/UZTJDCGzQ0 — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) August 10, 2017

How sad in America that only conservatives get investigated, fired, boycotted and attacked. Double standard, & liberal silence is repulsive! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 10, 2017

YouTube has yet to comment on whether the accusations are true, or if it is another symptom of advertisers who do not want to be associated with political controversy. Should they officially comment on the matter, we will update the story as appropriate.

