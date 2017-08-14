After Branding Trump a Fascist, Rick Wilson Calls for Lynching of Fascists

Establishment GOP consultant and Daily Beast columnist Rick Wilson declared his support for lynching on Twitter, Saturday, following a white nationalist rally.

“I like my fascists the old-fashioned way; dead, hanging from lamp-posts as we liberate their victims,” posted Wilson on Twitter, in response to a white nationalist torch-bearing march in Charlottesville, Virginia, which included Richard Spencer.

I like my fascists the old-fashioned way; dead, hanging from lamp-posts as we liberate their victims. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 12, 2017

Wilson did not specify who he considered to be “fascists” in the tweet. However, he has previously branded both President Trump and his supporters with the term.

It's not virtue-signalling; it's virtue to oppose both the lunatic proto-fascist Trump AND the chance he elects HRC. https://t.co/lMYUuRxPc6 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 27, 2016

10/ Your resumes will always read "Worked for a batshit crazy crypto-fascist who destroyed the GOP" — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 16, 2016

In 2013, Wilson also used the word to describe President Obama’s “Youth Corps.”

Having a really nice fall night. Except for the creepy, crypto-fascist Obama Youth Corps propaganda. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 28, 2012

This is not the first time that Wilson has expressed his support for violence against political opponents, and in 2015, Wilson encouraged the GOP establishment donor class to “go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.