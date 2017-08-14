SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

After Branding Trump a Fascist, Rick Wilson Calls for Lynching of Fascists

Screenshot / CNN Tonight with Don Lemon

by Charlie Nash14 Aug 20170

Establishment GOP consultant and Daily Beast columnist Rick Wilson declared his support for lynching on Twitter, Saturday, following a white nationalist rally.

“I like my fascists the old-fashioned way; dead, hanging from lamp-posts as we liberate their victims,” posted Wilson on Twitter, in response to a white nationalist torch-bearing march in Charlottesville, Virginia, which included Richard Spencer.

Wilson did not specify who he considered to be “fascists” in the tweet. However, he has previously branded both President Trump and his supporters with the term.

In 2013, Wilson also used the word to describe President Obama’s “Youth Corps.”

This is not the first time that Wilson has expressed his support for violence against political opponents, and in 2015, Wilson encouraged the GOP establishment donor class to “go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x