UPDATE* GoDaddy, Google Cut Off Domain Service for Neo-Nazi Site ‘The Daily Stormer’

Popular domain service GoDaddy gave neo-Nazi news site The Daily Stormer 24 hours to move their domain to another provider on Sunday, following a post that GoDaddy claimed violates their terms of service.

GoDaddy gave their suspension notice to The Daily Stormer after left-wing activist Amy Siskind informed them of an inflammatory post they had made regarding a death at the march.

[GoDaddy,] you host The Daily Stormer – they posted this on their site,” tweeted Siskind, along with a screenshot of a Daily Stormer article with the headline, “Heather Heyer: Woman Killed in Road Rage Incident was a Fat, Childless 32-Year-Old Slut.”

“Please retweet if you think this hate should be taken down & banned,” she continued.

.@GoDaddy you host The Daily Stormer – they posted this on their site. Please retweet if you think this hate should be taken down & banned. pic.twitter.com/fqTtGoTbmn — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) August 14, 2017

The tweet, which quickly gained traction, prompted GoDaddy to give the website a 24 hours suspension notice.

We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017

“Given this latest article comes on the immediate heels of a violent attack, we believe this type of article could incite additional violence, which violates our terms of service,” claimed a GoDaddy spokesman to New York Daily News.

The Daily Stormer’s domain is now reportedly being hosted by Google, according to WHOIS results, which show the domain transferred on Monday.

The website did not respond to GoDaddy’s notice, however, they did publish an alleged troll post, pretending that they’d been hacked and taken over by Anonymous.

YourAnonNews, a popular Anonymous news account on Twitter, discredited the post in a series of tweets.

This is likely to be the derps from dailystormer engaging in a silly troll to woo their clueless base. If we're proven wrong, so be it. https://t.co/dkiXGCDEwY — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) August 14, 2017

We have no confirmation that "Anonymous" is involved yet. Looks more like a DS stunt. Wonder if they are having issues finding a new host. https://t.co/ikXXRBfC5p — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) August 14, 2017

If goal of Daily Stormer was to get us to celebrate a BS claim, it backfired. Seriously, suck less. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) August 14, 2017

*UPDATE*

The New York Daily News reports that Google has dropped the Daily Stormer as well, telling the outlet, “We are cancelling Daily Stormer’s registration with Google Domains for violating our terms of service.”

