Milo: Next Time ‘GoDaddy’ Might Suspend ‘Reasonable’ Conservatives to Virtue Signal

Milo Yiannopoulos joined Breitbart News Editor-In-Chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 Monday to discuss website domain provider GoDaddy’s suspension of neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer.

Marlow opened the conversation by noting, “The Daily Stormer, by the way, has boycotted Breitbart because we let [Milo] write for us and other gay people.”

advertisement

“You’ll never hear that in the media,” Milo added. “The Daily Stormer, the white supremacist hub on the Internet, hates me and hates Breitbart. That’s not coming to CNN anytime soon.”

“Most importantly of all with this endlessly amusing story is, and get this ladies and gentlemen, the Daily Stormer was white supremacist yesterday too, and the day before, and a year ago, and two years ago, yet GoDaddy decides to ban them today,” Marlow explained. “This virtue signaling is just getting absolutely ridiculous at this point.”

Milo then started to raise the issue of “viewpoint censorship” and how GoDaddy could start suspending reasonable right-wing websites in an effort to virtue signal.

“I think to be clear, the Daily Stormer hates me, hates you, and we hate them, but there’s a problem here which is the corporation that does this, that is going to commit what I call ‘viewpoint discrimination,’ is likely to do it again,” proclaimed Milo. “And next time it might not be white supremacists, next time it might be just regular right-wingers, next time it might be perfectly respectable, reasonable people, like you and me.”

“That’s exactly what the left did in the last election, they extended the definition of white supremacist, white nationalist to include basically the other half of the country, and when they do so it legitimizes virtue signalling on a grand scale for corporations who start to take away the rights of conservatives,” Milo continued. “Now the GoDaddy thing tests our conservative principles to the absolute limit because it is a private corporation, and they should be able to do whatever they want, the First Amendment does apply to them, and Americans rightly are very skeptical and mistrustful of anyone who tries to influence how corporations do business, but… firstly, Orwell was wrong, or at least his book was incomplete. He didn’t foresee the role that corporate America would play in censorship in the future. He thought it would just be the government.”

“Actually, as it turns out, there’s a reason Americans hate the federal government: your government sucks, it’s useless, it’s completely incompetent, so if it were only the government trying to force viewpoint censorship, it wouldn’t be such a problem. But corporate America is on the train too, and it’s corporate America that ordinary Americans need to worry most about, because it has so much more of an impact on daily lives,” he explained. “And the issue is that corporate America is really great at what it does, like America has the best capitalism in the world, so when companies become successful they often become monopolies. And when they become monopolies like let’s say Twitter for instance, which has a monopoly on certain kinds of speech, or at least important sort of speech in journalism and in politics and publishing and various other entertainment. Twitter sort of has a total monopoly on certain kinds of speech in public life.”

Milo then asked that “if it were any other kind of organization that had that kind of stranglehold on a particular industry or a particular part of daily life, wouldn’t [America] be calling for it to be regulated like a public utility? Wouldn’t they be requiring Twitter to at least consider the First Amendment dimension of the decisions it makes, and not ban prominent conservatives?”

“This is why it tests conservatives and makes us very uncomfortable, wading into the affairs of private companies,” Milo concluded. “In America, where these companies grew up, they remain the only industry completely untouched of monopoly law, and that I think is probably going to change.”