Rebels of Google: Senior Vice President Led BLM Chant on Google Stage

An exclusive interview with a high ranking former Google engineer who wishes to remain anonymous reveals more aspects of the company’s politically correct office culture, including senior employees leading a Black Lives Matter chant on stage.

The former Google engineer (alias “Arthur”), worked at Google for several years in a relatively prominent position within the company. Arthur provided Breitbart News with direct insight into the company’s politically correct culture and blatant displays of political affiliations from higher-ups within the company.

advertisement

When asked if he felt that there was a bias against conservatives at Google, Arthur stated, “Yes. That was the case especially during the 2016 election, but well before that as well. After Trump was elected, there was a mammoth outpouring of anti-Republican and anti-Trump sentiment. There was a meme applauding punching ‘Nazis,’ which had a massive number of upvotes. (I believe the lawyers or HR took that one down.)”

Arthur went on to elaborate on a specific moment saying, “Most memorably, there was an open meeting in Charlie’s (the largest meeting space on campus) where people could deal with their grief at Trump’s election. It was either Ruth Porat (the CFO) or Eileen Naughton (the head of HR) who actually shed tears on stage; my memory was that it was Ruth. At some point in the meeting, she asked everyone to hug the person next to them.”

When discussing the political leanings of Google’s upper management, Arthur pointed out that Alphabet CEO Eric Schmidt held fundraisers for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton at his home, and attended Hillary Clinton’s post-defeat meeting following the 2016 election.

WikiLeaks also revealed how Schmidt wanted to be “head outside advisor” to the Clinton campaign, and was prepared to “fund, advise, and recruit talent” for Clinton. As early as 2014, Schmidt was feeding campaign ideas to Clinton.

Arthur said that despite this, there was an even more blatant display of political leanings. “the most overt act was during the Trayvon Martin trial,” said Arthur, “where David Drummond, a senior VP who is black, interrupted an all-hands meeting by leading a group of people up on stage chanting ‘What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!'”

This isn’t particularly surprising given that Drummond has appeared alongside BLM activist Deray McKesson on a panel questioning how technology can help social justice,

Arthur also talked about the number of Google employees supporting a series of petitions that called for the boycott of Breitbart News. Arthur stated, “the only one that I have personal knowledge of was the petition to ban advertising on Breitbart. It got somewhere between 750 and 1000 signatures. There was also a counter-petition that had about 250. In the end, I don’t think the company changed anything.”

Arthur finished our interview with a final thought relating to Google’s decision to cancel their diversity town hall meeting over fear of internal leaks saying,

“Since the town hall meeting was canceled because of people’s fear of ‘doxing,’ here’s a quote from Eric Schmidt, ‘if you have something that you don’t want anyone to know, maybe you shouldn’t be doing it in the first place.'”

“All those people said hateful, vicious, threatening things to Damore, and now they’re upset that they’ve become public. Maybe they shouldn’t have said them?”