CNN’s Jim Sciutto Adds Charlottesville to List of Vehicle Terror Attacks in Europe

CNN’s Chief National Security Correspondent Jim Sciutto embarrassed himself on Twitter Thursday afternoon, after he insisted on including this weekend’s murder in Charlottesville, Virginia, in a list of European terror attacks.

After professor and author Ian Bremmer posted a list of vehicular terror attacks in Europe this year, Sciutto quickly added Charlottesville — which is in Virginia, one of the 50 United States.

Vehicle terror attacks in Europe, 2017: London 3/22

Stockholm 4/7

London 6/3

London 6/19

Paris 6/19

Paris 8/9

Barcelona 8/17 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 17, 2017

After users pointed out to Sciutto that Charlottesville, Virginia, was not in Europe, he simply replied, “I’m aware,” without deleting the mistake, prompting several people to mock the CNN correspondent.

It said in Europe — 🔹 (@KevinA830) August 17, 2017

I'm aware — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 17, 2017

Charlottesville isn't in Europe, you idiot. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 17, 2017

Virginia is not in Europe but you've earned your 10 points for virtue signaling. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 17, 2017