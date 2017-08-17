SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

CNN’s Jim Sciutto Adds Charlottesville to List of Vehicle Terror Attacks in Europe

Jim Sciutto.
CNN / Edit: BNN

by Charlie Nash17 Aug 20170

CNN’s Chief National Security Correspondent Jim Sciutto embarrassed himself on Twitter Thursday afternoon, after he insisted on including this weekend’s murder in Charlottesville, Virginia, in a list of European terror attacks.

After professor and author Ian Bremmer posted a list of vehicular terror attacks in Europe this year, Sciutto quickly added Charlottesville — which is in Virginia, one of the 50 United States.

After users pointed out to Sciutto that Charlottesville, Virginia, was not in Europe, he simply replied, “I’m aware,” without deleting the mistake, prompting several people to mock the CNN correspondent.

Sciutto continued to act as though he had not committed a self-own — one of the unwritten mortal sins of Twitter — concocting an explanation that his original hot take was meant to lump together “extremists of different stripes.” He attempted no other discussion or explanation of the geographical mistake.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.

