CNN’s Jim Sciutto Adds Charlottesville to List of Vehicle Terror Attacks in Europe

CNN’s Chief National Security Correspondent Jim Sciutto embarrassed himself on Twitter Thursday afternoon, after he insisted on including this weekend’s murder in Charlottesville, Virginia, in a list of European terror attacks.
After professor and author Ian Bremmer posted a list of vehicular terror attacks in Europe this year, Sciutto quickly added Charlottesville — which is in Virginia, one of the 50 United States.
Vehicle terror attacks in Europe, 2017:
London 3/22
Stockholm 4/7
London 6/3
London 6/19
Paris 6/19
Paris 8/9
Barcelona 8/17
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 17, 2017
Plus #Charlottesville VA 8/12 https://t.co/gpsVyZIGJ4
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 17, 2017
After users pointed out to Sciutto that Charlottesville, Virginia, was not in Europe, he simply replied, “I’m aware,” without deleting the mistake, prompting several people to mock the CNN correspondent.
It said in Europe
— 🔹 (@KevinA830) August 17, 2017
I'm aware
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 17, 2017
This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/uPBTKwf7qA
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 17, 2017
Charlottesville isn't in Europe, you idiot.
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 17, 2017
— 🔹 (@KevinA830) August 17, 2017
Virginia is not in Europe but you've earned your 10 points for virtue signaling.
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 17, 2017
Sciutto continued to act as though he had not committed a self-own — one of the unwritten mortal sins of Twitter — concocting an explanation that his original hot take was meant to lump together “extremists of different stripes.” He attempted no other discussion or explanation of the geographical mistake.
No, my friend. Point is simply that extremists of different stripes are using same deadly tactic.
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 17, 2017
No. Obvious point is that extremists of different stripes used the same deadly tactic.
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 17, 2017
Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.