Free Speech Twitter Alternative ‘Gab’ Hits Cap, Raises $1M in Investments

Gab, a free-speech friendly social media platform taking on Twitter, has raised over $1 million in public investments, hitting the maximum amount allowed by regulations.

By last Friday, Gab had raised nearly $500,000 on StartEngine, with the second $500,000 being raised in less than a week. Gab CEO Andrew Torba commented on the dramatic increase in investment to Breitbart Tech, “People are waking up to Silicon Valley’s censorship efforts, which have been going for years but are now not only affecting ‘edgy’ people, but normal people and their friends and family. It is becoming clear to everyone that new platforms are needed to escape the corporate morality police at giant tech companies who think they get to decide what speech should be allowed online.”

Commenting last week in an email to Breitbart Tech, Torba pledged his commitment “to building a community and product that supports free speech, individual liberty, and the free flow of information online.”

“This not from Venture Capitalists or special interests, but from the people,” declared Torba in reference to the money raised. “We’ve also been in contact with dozens of engineers and people in tech who are tired of the hypocrisy, double standards, and authoritarian censorship from Silicon Valley.”

“The Alt Tech Revolution is here and we are proud to be a big part of the Alt Tech Alliance,” he continued, before criticizing Google for firing employee James Damore, after he published a viewpoint diversity manifesto. “We are sending a clear message to Silicon Valley: you will not silence us, there are millions of people like James Damore, and we are coming for your market share.”

As of writing, the social network has raised the money from over 1,100 investors.

As previously reported, “Gab, which was launched in August 2016, boasts itself as a free speech-friendly social network that welcomes any user free from censorship, no matter their political ideology.”

In just a year, Gab has created a free speech social network that includes private messaging, livestreaming, user verification, categories, lists, the ability to save posts, an app, and live topics.

Unlike competitors, Gab refuses to censor users and instead provides users the ability to curate content, including muting specific terms and other users on the platform.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.