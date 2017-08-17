Report: GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Meets With Julian Assange, Receives ‘Earth-Shattering’ Information

Republican California Representative Dana Rohrabacher met with WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London this week.

According to Rohrabacher, Assange “reaffirmed his aggressive denial that the Russians had anything to do with the hacking of the DNC during the election,” in the meeting, adding, “He has given us a lot of information. He said there’s more to come. We don’t have the entire picture yet.”

Rohrabacher further claimed that the information he received would have “an earth-shattering political impact.”

“It wouldn’t be so important if Democrats hadn’t focused so inordinately on the Russians. Democrats are creating a total upheaval over this,” he proclaimed. “I have some information to give the president before I give information to anyone else.”

The meeting was reportedly set up by conservative journalist Charles C. Johnson, who claimed that Rohrabacher “would be the envoy in charge of bringing back a deal to the Trump White House.”

Johnson’s presence was confirmed by a spokesman for Rohrabacher.

