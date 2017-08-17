UC Berkeley Immigration Attorney: ‘White Americans are the Original Nazis’

Prerna P. Lal of UC Berkeley’s Undocumented Student Center took to Twitter in the aftermath of the Charlottesville chaos to argue that “white Americans are the original Nazis.”

From her Twitter account, Professor Lal went on a several tweet rant that led up to the conclusion that white Americans are the original Nazis. “In a way, white Americans are the original Nazis so # Charolettesville isn’t a surprise,” she wrote.

“Reminder from WW2 – dialogue, diplomacy and appeasement doesn’t work with Nazis. Just putting it out there,” Lal wrote at the beginning of the tweet series.

Lal works as an attorney at UC Berkeley’s Undocumented Student Program, and as a supervisor to law students at the East Bay Community Law Center, a clinic of the law school at UC Berkeley. She describes herself as a ” queer Indo-Fijian attorney.”

This isn’t the first time Lal has made unusual comments online. In 2013, she warned that others should not “screw with Fijians,” because in the past Fijians used to “roast” and “eat” white invaders.