Eventbrite Bans MILO ‘Dangerous’ Book Signing Event

Event management service Eventbrite has banned former Breitbart Senior Editor MILO from using their platform to advertise his latest book signing despite having previously approved the event.

Following the creation of an event advertising MILO’s latest book signing and party for his bestselling book DANGEROUS, Eventbrite contacted a member of MILO-Inc. informing them that the event listing was temporarily removed following an evaluation to ensure that it didn’t break any of Eventbrite’s community guidelines or terms of service:

advertisement

Thank you for using Eventbrite. We appreciate it. I’m reaching out on behalf of the Eventbrite Trust and Safety team to follow up with you regarding your event listing, “MILO Takes Orlando (Dangerous Book Signing Party)” We’ve temporarily unpublished this listing. We’re evaluating this listing for possible violations of our Community Guidelines and/or Terms of Service. We’ll be back in touch soon once we’ve completed our review. In the meantime please feel free to reply with any questions. Thanks again for using Eventbrite. Best, Eventbrite Trust and Safety

Shortly after this, a second email was received approving the event,

We’re following-up on our recent message (below) regarding the “MILO Takes Orlando (Dangerous Book Signing Party)” event in your account. We’ve completed our review and concluded this event is suitable for publication at this time. Best of luck with your event. If you have any questions or if we can help at all, please let us know. Have a great day. Sincerely, Eventbrite Trust and Safety

But just 10 hours later, a third email was received stating that the company had gone back on their decision to allow MILO to advertise his event on their platform with Eventbrite citing a violation of the company’s community guidelines and warning MILO that they may remove any future event postings related to his work,

We’re reaching out again regarding your upcoming event, “MILO Takes Orlando (Dangerous Book Signing Party).” Following further review, we have determined that Milo Yiannopoulos is no longer authorized to benefit from the Eventbrite platform due to a violation of our Community Guidelines and/or Terms of Service. As such, this event cannot be hosted on our platform and your listing has been removed at this time. While you may continue to use Eventbrite for other events, please be aware that we reserve the right to remove any future events in your account pertaining to Milo Yiannopoulos and listing such an event could result in your account being closed. We appreciate your understanding and thank you in advance for your cooperation. Eventbrite Trust and Safety

Breitbart Tech reached out to Eventbrite for comment but did not receive a reply.