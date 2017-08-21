Police Officer from Department Criticized for Obsessing over ‘Right-Wing Extremism’ Jailed for Child Porn

Bedfordshire Constable Jamal Hassan has been jailed for making “indecent photographs” of children, following complaints that the department focused more on fighting Islamophobia and “right-wing extremism” than real crimes.

Hassan, who admitted “four counts of misconduct in public office” and pleaded guilty to “three charges of making indecent photographs of children and covertly filming up the skirt of a woman in a shop,” according to the BBC, has been jailed for six years.

The BBC reported that “Hassan also admitted possessing extreme pornography and perverting the course of justice by trying to hide a storage device from police” and that he filmed “himself in people’s bedrooms – including the child’s – with underwear while on duty.”

Hassan also made a “covert recording of a child in a police interview room” and admitted to “making more than 6,000 indecent images of children, 1,552 of which were the most severe category A.”

The Bedfordshire Police department has frequently been criticized for focusing on tackling “right-wing extremism,” “Islamophobia,” and “hate” more than other crimes.

This year, Bedfordshire Police introduced a “right-wing extremism” simulator app, which starts with the player meeting like-minded right-wing activists and ends with the murder of a Muslim.

Thousands of users criticized the police department, highlighting the fact that they hadn’t released an Islamic extremism simulator.

Last year, the police department also faced controversy during their “Islamophobia Awareness Month” after they used the ISIS-linked one-finger salute as their logo.

According to Breitbart London’s Chris Tomlinson, Bedfordshire Police “have also attempted to charge former English Defence League (EDL) member and founder Tommy Robinson with ‘inciting hatred against Muslims’ after he posed with an English flag that had the words ‘fuck ISIS’ written on it.”