Joss Whedon Fan Site Closes Following Ex-Wife’s Allegations of ‘Hypocrisy’

A fan site dedicated to director Joss Whedon has shut down following allegations from Whedon’s ex-wife of infidelity.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the fan website dedicated to director Joss Whedon, Whedonesque, has shut down just one day after the director’s ex-wife, Kai Cole, accused Whedon of being a hypocrite “preaching feminist ideals” while allegedly cheating on her over the course of fifteen years.

advertisement

The fan site, which celebrated Whedon’s work from Buffy The Vampire Slayer to The Avengers, made their final post this week, with website founder Caroline van Oosten de Boer stating, “15 years is a long time and a lot of water has flowed under the bridge. But now it’s time to say goodbye. No more threads after this one, we’re closing down.”

The administrators of Whedonesque asked fans to donate money towards organizations and charities that deal with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, a condition that Whedon’s ex-wife Kai Cole claims to suffer from following the discovery of Whedon’s alleged affairs. The Whedonesque Twitter will reportedly stay active despite the official website shutting down.

Oosten de Boer did not state whether the decision to shut down the website was related to Cole’s statement on her marriage to Whedon.

Cole claimed that Whedon had been cheating on her from near the start of his career. “He always had a lot of female friends, but he told me it was because his mother raised him as a feminist, so he just liked women better. He said he admired and respected females, he didn’t lust after them. I believed him and trusted him,” she wrote. “On the set of Buffy, Joss decided to have his first secret affair.”

Cole warned others that Whedon is not the feminist icon he has previously proclaimed to be. “I want to let women know that he is not who he pretends to be. I want the people who worship him to know he is human, and the organizations giving him awards for his feminist work, to think twice in the future about honoring a man who does not practice what he preaches,” she declared, adding that she no longer has to “carry the burden of Joss’ long-term deceit and confessions. I am free.”

In a statement to The Wrap, a spokesperson for Whedon stated, “While this account includes inaccuracies and misrepresentations which can be harmful to their family, Joss is not commenting, out of concern for his children and out of respect for his ex-wife.”