Visiting Students Wearing Trump Hats Trigger Uproar at Howard University

Howard University issued a statement on Twitter after two visiting students explored campus wearing “Make America Great Again” hats.

Right here in Annex white people gettin real bold we don't stand w trump pic.twitter.com/zoit7UpC2h — Brit (@britnianise) August 19, 2017

Two female students visiting Howard University, a historically black university in Washington, D.C., faced a barrage of public criticism simply for wearing “Make America Great Again” hats during their trip to campus. Students immediately began to address their concerns on social media. Writer and Howard graduate Jamilah Lemieux argued on Twitter that the girls should be removed by campus police simply for their crime of wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap.

advertisement

Howard is a private institution and I've seen folks removed for campus for less. What did campus police do? This is unacceptable. https://t.co/eeiHuQbmyw — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) August 20, 2017

Other students expressed their displeasure at the visiting student’s choice of headwear. Even Howard University’s dining services department chimed in, claiming that they take any actions necessary to ensure that students feel safe. “This group is no longer on campus,” they wrote in a tweet.

We will take any action necessary to ensure that HU students feel safe& comfortable in our dining spaces. This group is no longer on campus. — HUDining (@HUdining) August 19, 2017

After concern escalated on social media, Howard University administrators put out a 10 tweet statement. “Today, there were visitors on our campus who were wearing paraphernalia that showcased their political support,” the first tweet reads.

A Thread:

Today, there were visitors on our campus who were wearing paraphernalia that showcased their political support. 1/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

This occurrence and the responses on social media that followed emphasize the need for and importance of human interaction. 2/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

The recent events in Charlottesville are the latest examples of the deep divisions that exist in our country. 3/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Though this is an institution where freedom of thought, choice, and expression are ever-present, we will never compromise our values 4/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

or allow others to convince us to do so. 5/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

We will remain committed to truth and service and boldly affirm who we are and what we stand for. 6/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Our campus is a space for educational engagement to occur between both those who do and do not share our values. 7/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Thankfully, when visitors set foot on our campus they are met with some of the brightest and best students in our nation. 8/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Howard students are not simply academically advanced, political activists, leaders, and mentors—9/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Howard students represent all that is right about America. 10/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

We will take any action necessary to ensure that HU students feel safe& comfortable in our dining spaces. This group is no longer on campus. — HUDining (@HUdining) August 19, 2017

In a post on Twitter, the students who wore Trump hats during their trip claimed that Howard students took photos and videos of them while they ate. Another allegedly yelled, “F*ck ya’ll,” at them, and the visiting students claimed one of their hats was stolen by someone on campus.