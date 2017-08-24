Delingpole: Thomas Wictor Is the Latest Victim of Google Censorship

Twitter thread genius Thomas Wictor has become the latest victim of the liberal-left tech sector’s war on free speech.
YouTube has suspended his account — allegedly because he violated their “terms of use”; but really, he suspects, for the crime of being a Trump supporter who speaks unpalatable truths about leftist evils.
If you’re unfamiliar with Thomas Wictor, you’re missing a treat. He’s a Venezuelan-born recluse with a rich and varied past who, besides being the world’s greatest (and only) expert on World War I flamethrowers, also happens to produce some of the most fascinating Twitter threads and social media video commentary you will ever see on subjects ranging from Antifa to Pallywood to what’s really going on in Syria and Iraq.
Some of his output is so kooky and recondite that, quite possibly, it strays into the realm of conspiracy theory.
But with Wictor you can never be quite sure because his exposition is so thorough and well-documented.
One of his specialties is forensic video analysis. This is how I first came across him, a few years back, when I wrote my first Breitbart News story based on his research. It concerned the four Palestinian boys supposedly blown up on a beach by Israeli artillery during the last Gaza conflict — but really, or so Wictor claimed, murdered by Hamas who then exploited the dead children for propaganda purposes.
More recently he has attracted a big following on Twitter thanks to his epic threads which examine the truth behind various news stories, especially ones relating either to the Middle East or Antifa’s domestic terrorism.
This, he believes, is what got him into trouble with the left’s political correctness sentinels.
He told me:
I was able to prove at least three attempted murders by Antifa at Berkeley on April 15, 2017. In the video above [now deleted by YouTube], the Antifa member used a Fairbairn-Sykes fighting knife.
The Fairbairn-Sykes is a double-edged stabbing weapon. It produces deep wounds that bleed heavily, making it hard to save the victim. It was only incompetence on the part of Antifa and sheer luck that the free-speech supporter didn’t die. The Antifa member stabbed four times. That’s attempted murder in the first degree.
The reason I came to the attention of Google was that Donald Trump Jr retweeted me. After that, my YouTube account came under almost daily assault until it was terminated.
On Twitter, I support Jews, Shia Muslims, Sunni Muslims, Christians, blacks, whites — I see no religion or color. My blog posts were all technical.
The last detail is important because, according to Google’s explanations as to why his YouTube account was first closed temporarily then permanently, his videos had “inappropriate content.”
Eventually, Wictor’s account was killed with death-by-faceless-bureaucracy. (I’ve included the full private thread of Wictor’s communication with me because it’s so classically Thomas Wictor)
This is the internet’s loss and reflects ill on both YouTube and Google.
Happily, his Twitter threads are still operative and today’s is another classic. It concerns a story about State Rep. Beth Fukumoto (D-Hawaii) and her claim — reported in Huffington Post — that she received racist correspondence from a Trump supporter.
Wictor has strong suspicions that it is a hoax because, using photos of the letter and envelope from the internet, he has subjected the correspondence to forensic analysis.
(1) Fake hate mail from @bethfukumoto.
She blames Trump, of course. pic.twitter.com/68cD1nHUk0
— Thomas Wictor (@ThomasWictor) August 23, 2017
Read the full thread to find out why he thinks it is fake. It’s classic Wictor.
