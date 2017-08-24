Snapchat VP: ‘Expect to See Scripted Shows on Snapchat Before the End of the Year’

Snapchat’s Vice President of Content Nick Bell announced Wednesday that “scripted shows” would appear on their platform “before the end of the year.”

During Scotland’s Edinburgh TV Festival, Bell declared, “We can expect to see scripted shows on Snapchat before the end of the year.”

Snap's Nick Bell says "we can expect to see scripted shows on Snapchat before the end of the year" #EdTVFest #TV pic.twitter.com/9wG4JhwSps — Laura Foster (@misslfoster) August 23, 2017

“Bell’s announcement marks the first time Snapchat will try scripted content since the widely-panned ‘Literally Can’t Even’ back in 2015,” reported The Wrap on Wednesday. “The show centered on Sasha Spielberg — daughter of Steven Spielberg — as she tried to get over a breakup without being able to drink alcohol. It was, uh, not well received.”

This week, eMarketer reported that teenagers are ditching Facebook for Instagram and Snapchat.

“eMarketer has reduced its usage estimates for US monthly Facebook users ages 12 to 17 and 18 to 24. Yet for the same age groups, we have kept unchanged or adjusted higher our usage estimates for Snapchat and Instagram, suggesting younger social network users are turning away from Facebook in favor of other platforms,” they explained.

eMarketer also claimed that “the social network’s monthly user base among the marketer-coveted 12 to 17 age group will fall 3.4% vs. 2016 to 14.5 million people—the second consecutive year of expected usage declines by this group and one that will have accelerated from the 1.2% slip seen in 2016.”

