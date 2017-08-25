Candlelight Vigil Held for Trans Woman Shot by Police Following Knife Attack

A candlelight vigil has been held in St. Louis, Missouri, for a transgender woman who was fatally shot after she reportedly stabbed someone and attacked one of the responding officers with a knife.

“Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole says officers responding to a reported stabbing in the apartment found a victim with severe knife wounds,” reported CBS. “O’Toole says that when officers tried to arrest the suspect there after the victim identified him, he slashed at the officers, cutting one before being shot and killed.”

“Several dozen” people showed up to the vigil, where they criticized police for using the transgender woman’s biological gender, and claimed, without supporting evidence, that she was innocent of any crime.

“Police responded to the gender issue by saying that according to physical evidence and a driver’s license, the person fatally shot was a male. They added that even family members failed to correct them upon being notified of Herring’s death,” CBS explained. “As if to underscore the complicated situation, however, even supporters who spoke out during the candlelight vigil seemed to get confused, often referring to Herring as ‘he’ with those in the crowd repeatedly calling out ‘she’ in response.”

In June, a trans teenager in Athens, Georgia, was also killed following a feud between two transgender groups.

