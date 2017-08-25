First Grader Sent to Principal’s Office for ‘Misgendering’ Trans Student

A Californian first grader was sent to the principal’s office this week after allegedly “misgendering” a transgender student.

The incident reportedly took place at California’s Rocklin Academy, in the school playground, where the female student called her biologically male classmate “by his given name – apparently unaware that the boy now identified as a girl,” according to Fox News.

advertisement

“This innocent little first grader sees a classmate, calls him by the name she knew him last year and the boy reports it to a teacher,” claimed Karen England, from the Capitol Resource Institute. “The little girl gets in trouble on the playground and then gets called out of class to the principal’s office.”

During her visit to the principal’s office, the child was reportedly “investigated” to determine “whether or not she had bullied the transgender child by calling him by his original name.”

“After about an hour it was determined the little girl made an honest mistake and she was not punished or reprimanded. But she was terribly traumatized by the incident,” Fox News claimed.

After the child returned home upset, her mother wrote a letter to the school.

“I stressed over and over with the principal that I am all for protecting the rights of [the transgender child], but my children have rights as well,” wrote the mother in her letter. “It makes me sad that my daughter felt like she was punished for trying to be kind to the kid.”

In response, the mother was allegedly “told that whenever there is a pronoun mishap with this biological boy who now claims to be a girl — the school must investigate.”

Parents of children at Rocklin Academy also complained this week after a teacher read a book about transgenderism to students without notifying them.

“My daughter came home crying and shaking so afraid she could turn into a boy,” claimed one parent.

The book was allegedly given to the teacher by the same transgender child at the school, who “also changed clothes and was revealed as her true gender” during class.

Last year, President Obama introduced a new transgender plan which recommended “parents be secretly excluded from any decisive role when their children experiment with sexual ‘gender identities’ as male or female,” according to Breitbart News’ Neil Munro.

Months later, West Virginia University told its students “they are breaking federal law if don’t agree to use the pronouns — including ‘he’ or ‘she,’ ‘zir’ or ‘hir’ etc. — preferred by each person who claims to be transgender.”

“WVU says using the wrong pronouns is a crime because the United States departments of justice and of education insist that transgender people are protected by decades-old sexual discrimination law,” explained Dr. Susan Berry. “The new claim is imposed in a university statement that defines the rights of the relatively few students who are confused about their gender. Because it is a list of ‘rights,’ it doubles as a list of diversity commandments for all normal students.”