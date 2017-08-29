Amazon Selling Echo Speakers at Whole Foods Stores Following Takeover

Amazon has started to promote and sell its Echo speakers at Whole Foods stores around the United States following their purchase of the supermarket.

“The display cheekily passes the Amazon Echo off as another one of Whole Foods’ ‘Pick of The Season’ ad for discounted products, offering both the full-sized Echo and the Echo Dot for $99.99 an $44.99 respectively,” reported The Verge on Monday. “They’re the same price as what you’d find on Amazon.com, though full-sized Echos appear to be out of stock online at this time.”

After the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) approved Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods, the company quickly promised to cut the price of products at its stores, including bananas, eggs, salmon, beef, avocados, tilapia, baby kale, apples, and rotisserie chicken.

In their report, The Verge claimed that prices have already been cut, with meat being discounted the most.

Atlantic salmon filets have been discounted “from $14.99 to $9.99 per pound,” while ground beef has dropped “from $6.99 to $4.99 per pound,” according to the report.

“Organic fuji apples are now $1.99 instead of $3.49 a pound, while organic brown eggs only dropped from $4.29 to $3.99 per dozen,” they continued, adding that “the organic millennial fruit starts at $2.79 in most stores but will now cost $1.99 per avocado.”

Items which have been discounted are also now reportedly labeled with an orange Amazon logo.