L’Oreal Fires First Transgender Model for Rant Calling All White People Racist

L’Oreal has fired its first transgender model after she published a rant against whites on Facebook, where she claimed white people were “the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth.”

L’Oreal UK added 29-year-old Munroe Bergdorf as “one of five ambassadors to be added to L’Oreal’s ‘YoursTruly True Match’ campaign,” according to the Sun, and was previously described as “the face of modern diversity.”

“Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people,” wrote Bergdorf on Facebook in response to the Charlottesville alt-right rally last month. “Because most of ya’ll don’t even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggression to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this shit.”

“Come see me when you realise that racism isn’t learned, it’s inherited and consciously or unconsciously passed down through privilege,” the model continued, adding, “Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth… then we can talk.”

“Until then stay acting shocked about how the world continues to stay fucked at the hands of your ancestors and your heads that remain buried in the sand with hands over your ears,” she concluded.

Though the Facebook post was later deleted, L’Oreal quickly took action against Bergdorf and issued a statement condemning the rant.

“L’Oréal supports diversity and tolerance towards all people irrespective of their race, background, gender and religion. The L’Oréal Paris True Match campaign is a representation of these values and we are proud of the diversity of the Ambassadors who represent this campaign,” claimed a L’Oreal UK spokesman. “We believe that the recent comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with those values, and as such we have taken the decision to end the partnership with her. L’Oréal remains committed to celebrating diversity and breaking down barriers in beauty.”

In an interview with the Sun, Bergdorf doubled down on her comments, declaring, “When I stated that ‘all white people are racist’, I was addressing that fact that western society as a whole, is a SYSTEM rooted in white supremacy – designed to benefit, prioritise and protect white people before anyone of any other race.”

“Unknowingly, white people are SOCIALISED to be racist from birth onwards. It is not something genetic. No one is born racist,” she continued, before accusing the makeup industry of racism.

“The fact that up until very recently, there has been next to no mainstream brands offering makeup for black women and ethnic minorities, is in itself due to racism within the industry,” Bergdorf claimed. “Most big brands did not want to sell to black women. Most big brands did not want to acknowledge that there was a HUGE demographic that was being ignored. Because they did not believe that there was MONEY to be made in selling beauty products to ethnic minorities. If L’Oreal truly wants to offer empowerment to underrepresented women, then they need to acknowledge THE REASON why these women are underrepresented within the industry in the first place.”

