Hillary Clinton Urges Her Voters to Sign Up for Former Adviser’s Media Platform ‘Verrit’

Hillary Clinton on Sunday endorsed a website targeted toward her 2016 presidential campaign supporters, created by former adviser Peter Daou.

“I’m excited to sign up for Verrit, a media platform for the 65.8 million!” Clinton tweeted on Sunday, referencing the 65.8 million people who voted for her during the 2016 presidential election. “Will you join me and sign up too?”

I'm excited to sign up for @Verrit, a media platform for the 65.8 million! Will you join me and sign up too? https://t.co/bOLSMyk6bG — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 3, 2017

According to Recode, the platform, which was created by former Clinton adviser Peter Daou, “is his attempt to create an online hub for Clinton backers so that they can find easy-to-share facts, stats and other ‘information you can take out to social media when you’re having debates on key issues people are discussing.'”

“[Leela Daou] and I founded [Verrit] because Hillary Clinton’s voters – an inspiringly diverse coalition – are unrepresented in the media,” Daou unironically declared in a series of tweets. “[Verrit] is necessary because we need to talk about how misogyny, sexism, and racism plague our politics and impact our elections… [Verrit] is necessary because if you’re # StillWithHer, you endure constant harassment and bullying from the radical right and fringe left.”

2. @LeelaDaou and I founded @Verrit because Hillary Clinton's voters – an inspiringly diverse coalition – are unrepresented in the media. pic.twitter.com/OYN9IMvbft — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 3, 2017

3. @Verrit is necessary because we need to talk about how misogyny, sexism, and racism plague our politics and impact our elections. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 3, 2017

4. @Verrit is necessary because if you're #StillWithHer, you endure constant harassment and bullying from the radical right and fringe left. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 3, 2017

Verrit, which was quietly launched in June, has already been cited and sourced by Democrat figures, such as former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile, and has published posts blaming Bernie Sanders and the mainstream media for Clinton’s presidential loss.

Harvard Study: Mainstream Media Acted as Trump’s Mouthpiece, Clinton’s Foe https://t.co/Z5qmSLo8tA via @verrit — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) August 22, 2017

Bernie Sanders and the Mainstream Media Helped Put Trump in the White House https://t.co/Pixzgi3E1g — Verrit (@verrit) August 23, 2017

After the website went offline following Clinton’s endorsement, several mainstream news outlets reported that the platform had been hit with a cyberattack.

We have confirmed that within an hour of Hillary Clinton's endorsement of Verrit, we were subjected to a massive denial of service attack… — Verrit (@verrit) September 4, 2017

Recode, The Week, CNET, The International Business Times, and CNBC all reported that the site had “suffered a cyberattack,” citing Daou’s claims, but users on Twitter questioned whether the site going down was due to a cyberattack or simply an influx of traffic as a result of Clinton’s endorsement.

Having servers unable to handle an influx of people after your HRC endorsement is NOT a DDOS attack. It's bad infrastructure. — Craig Hennigan 🌹⚾ (@Urbscholar) September 4, 2017

This is bad journalism. A DDOS attack is not even close to the this website being "hacked". — Max Hamill (@MaxHamill) September 4, 2017

I like how verrit is claiming it's under a ddos attack and not that it's just over capacity — Big Karl's Coat Book (@AndrewFairbairn) September 4, 2017

Peter, it's not a DDoS attack at all! It's the 65.8 million all clicking on @verrit at once. It's really happening. pic.twitter.com/JILxS5mNTV — Tilly Lally 🌹 (@LallyTilly) September 4, 2017

No. It's not ddos. Once again you democrats are shite at planning. Keep centralizing shit #metaphorswork — Antifa – NoKings (@jobelenus) September 4, 2017

Was it a ddos or did you just not pay for enough bandwidth — Marc Ecko Chamber (@ersatz_moniker) September 4, 2017

“They haven’t learned a thing,” declared The Next Web’s Matthew Hughes in an article titled, “Why did Hillary Clinton endorse this terrible media startup?”

“For starters, the phrase ‘a media platform for the 65.8 percent’ should give you pause. It refers to the number of people who voted for Clinton, which immediately undermines its credibility, particularly in a country that is increasingly polarized between its two political extremes,” he continued. “From the get-go, it’s apparent that Verrit isn’t about building bridges or creating understanding, but rather pushing a particular narrative. Daou himself has said as much.”

“It’s just so disheartening. Is this the best we’ve got? Is this our best idea, and that’s why Secretary Clinton used her influence to endorse it?” concluded Hughes. “If so, God help us. We’re fucked.”

