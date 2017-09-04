Report: Tinder Becomes Highest Grossing App on Apple’s App Store

Popular dating platform Tinder has become the highest grossing app on Apple’s App Store, following the launch of a new paid feature, according to a report.

According to Business Insider, the Tinder app has overtaken Netflix, Candy Crush, Clash of Clans, Gardenscapes, and Pokemon Go to become the highest grossing app in the store, following their global rollout of Tinder Gold last week.

“Tinder Gold allows users to see who has already liked them on the app without having to spend hours swiping through people’s profiles,” Business Insider explained. “The new ‘Likes You’ feature, which comes as part of Tinder Gold, aims to speed up the matchmaking process by allowing users to see who swiped right on their profile.”

“Tinder Plus costs $9.99 in the US, while Tinder Gold costs $14.99. There is also ‘Tinder Boost,’ which lets singletons jump the queue,” they continued, adding that the company also makes money from adverts in the app.

In March, it was reported that Tinder had a secret and exclusive version of the app for celebrities and “people who do really well” on the platform, while in April, a survey of college students revealed 37 percent of men did not consider using dating apps to be cheating.

Last year a report from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) also claimed there had been a 19 percent rise in syphilis cases, with experts linking the increase to dating apps.

