Edinburgh Law Student Accused of Hate Crime After Mocking ISIS on Social Media

A 21-year-old student at Edinburgh University is facing a backlash after posting a social media update following the U.S. bombing of an ISIS stronghold in Afghanistan in April. “I’m glad we could bring these barbarians a step closer to collecting their 72 virgins,” student Robbie Travers wrote.

According to a report from the Times, several complainants has allegedly reported Travers for his social media post, claiming that his decision to mock ISIS made Muslim students feel uncomfortable. “Mocking Isis allegedly made Islamic and minority students feel ‘threatened’ and ‘unsafe,'” one complaint reads.

After learning of the investigation, Travers took to Facebook to announce that complaints had been made against him for his post about ISIS. “Afraid I’ve been a little more quiet as I have been accused of Islamophobia because I mocked Isis, and I’m being investigated on such a ground by my University,” he wrote.

Travers claims that he has engaged an attorney in order to protect himself from potential disciplinary actions from the university. “Have engaged legal advice to dismiss this nonsense. Wish me luck,” Travers wrote.

A university spokesperson claimed that the investigation into Travers is an extension of the institution’s commitment to ensuring that all students treat each other with respect. “We are committed to providing an environment in which all members of the university community treat each other with dignity and respect and our code of student conduct sets out clear expectations of behaviour.”

The spokesperson confirmed that the university is investigating Travers’ social media behavior and that complaints of misconduct have been received against him from his peers. “Complaints alleging misconduct have been received against Mr. Travers and these are being investigated,” the spokesperson said.