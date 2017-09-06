UC Santa Cruz Art Department Chair: Have Sex with Earth to Save It

UC Santa Cruz Professor Elizabeth Stephens, a pioneer in the “ecosexual” movement, is encouraging the public to engage in environmentalism by having sex with the Earth.

Stephens, the Chair of the Art Department at UC Santa Cruz, a public university, first garnered public attention four years ago with the release of her documentary Ecosexual Love Story, in which she and others licked trees, rolled around in mud, and engaged in vaguely sexual acts with elements of nature.

advertisement

Stephens is still promoting her brand of ecosexuality. Just this summer she hosted an “Ecosex Walking Tour” in which she taught participants “25 ways to make love to the Earth, raise awareness of environmental issues, learn ecosexercises, find E-spots, and climax with the planetary clitoris.” Stephens is also slated to premiere her documentary Water Makes Us Wet during an art exhibition in Germany this week.

Diving even deeper into the exosexuality craze might bring an interested party to Stephen’s manifesto, which describes the sexuality as something for humans who are “madly, passionately, and fiercely” in love with the Earth.

The document states: “We make love with the Earth. We are aquaphiles, teraphiles, pyrophiles and aerophiles. We shamelessly hug trees, massage the earth with our feet and talk erotically to plants. We are skinny dippers, sun worshippers, and stargazers. We caress rocks, are pleasured by waterfalls, and admire the Earth’s curves often. We make love with the Earth through our senses. We celebrate our E-spots. We are very dirty.”

In an email to The College Fix, Stephens says she her experience with ecosexuality grew out of her childhood in West Virginia.

“I grew up around farmers, hunters, fishermen and miners. They all loved the earth and in fact, their health and livelihoods depended on loving the earth,” she wrote.

“Ecosexual art is an art project,” she finished. “It really depends on the audiences’ reception as to whether it is cultural or political form of art. … An ecosexual is someone who loves the earth.”