Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will ‘Fight in Courts and with Congress’ to Protect Dreamers

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged to “fight, both in the courts and with Congress to help give Dreamers a permanent legislative path to citizenship” in an internal message to employees leaked to Breitbart News.

Zuckerberg, who, along with other tech CEOs, publicly denounced the Trump administration’s plans to end DACA, went further in his message to employees, noting that his immigration advocacy group in Washington, D.C. had been working on the issue “for a long time.”

The full text of Zuckerberg’s message, which was posted to an internal employees group on Facebook, is copied below.

As many of you have heard, the Trump administration just announced they will be ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. This is incredibly disappointing, and goes against everything we should stand for as a country. I posted about this publicly, and I want all of you to know that we are taking care of employees who are directly affected by this decision. We also realize that there are thousands of people who aren’t employed directly by Facebook but who need help. We’ll fight for you too, both in the courts and with congress to help give Dreamers a permanent legislative path to citizenship. FWD.us, the immigration advocacy group I founded, has been working on this for a long time. You can help by calling your member of Congress. Contact information is available at Dreamers.FWD.us.

