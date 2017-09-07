Cato Project: Islam ‘Consistent’ with ‘Libertarian Principles’, ‘Tolerance’, ‘Individualism’

Libertarianism.org, a project from the Cato Institute, claimed “Islamic teachings are consistent [with] many libertarian principles, such as tolerance, property rights & individualism” in a tweet on Tuesday.

In the post linked in the tweet, Libertarianism.org also praised Ibn Khaldun as a libertarian hero, describing him as “the most consistent of the many free-market economists in Islamic history,” despite the fact that Khaldun promoted slavery.

“Therefore, the Negro nation are, as a rule, submissive to slavery, because [Negroes] have little [that is essentially] human and have attributes that are quite similar to those of dumb animals, as we have stated,” Khaldun previously claimed.

After tweeting the post, Libertarianism.org received a large amount of criticism.

Islamic teachings are consistent w many libertarian principles, such as tolerance, property rights & individualism. https://t.co/pyA5SbeZvB — Libertarianism.org (@libertarianism) September 5, 2017

The tweet received nearly 2,000 comments compared to just 152 likes, while some followers started to unfollow the account.

You got rightfully ratio'd and unfollowed for this one. — Braves Fan In NJ (@exiledbravesfan) September 7, 2017

I also encourage everyone to unsubscribe from their mailing list. — aLibertarian€sceptic (@Italians4Brexit) September 7, 2017

LOLbertarians never fail to disappoint https://t.co/K4O55UsvNK — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) September 7, 2017

Ibn Khaldun, a truly great libertarian. Another stellar effort, guys pic.twitter.com/cmXurdS7Gn — Taqqiya Purveyor (@notwokieleaks) September 7, 2017

Liberty and islam? Are you kidding us? — Tarky (@Chippewa2017) September 7, 2017