14-year-old Boy Reverses Gender Transition After 2 Years

A 14-year-old Australian boy has changed his mind two years after he began gender transition into a woman with female hormones at age 12.

Patrick Mitchell from Australia began taking estrogen hormones at 12-years-old after “professionals” told his mother it was the “right choice”, following a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

“He grew out his hair and started to take the hormones, which caused his body to grow breasts. But two years on, Mitchell had a change of heart,” reported the Independent. “In the beginning of 2017, teachers at school began to refer to him as a girl which triggered Mitchell to question if he had made the right decision.”

“Now, in a bid to revert back to his original body, he has stopped taking his medication and is about to have an operation to remove excess breast tissue in what will be the final stage of his transition,” they continued.

After two years of transitioning, Mitchell reportedly told his mother, “I’m just not sure that I am a girl.”

Last year, Reuters reported that parents were accepting their children as transgender at ages as young as three, while in 2015, the number of children seeking medical attention for transgenderism went up by 400 percent.

In an August 2016 report, scientific research also concluded “that most of the supposedly transgender children and teenagers who ask to change sexes instead just change their minds and grow up as normal adults,” while in October a court ordered a seven-year-old boy to be removed from his mother’s care after she forced him to be raised as a girl, which social services allegedly abided by, causing “significant emotional harm” in the child.

Last month, it was reported that a Californian first grader had been sent to the principal’s office for misgendering a fellow student, who had recently come out as transgender.

At the same school, Rocklin Academy, parents also complained after a teacher read a book about transgenderism to students without notifying them.

“My daughter came home crying and shaking so afraid she could turn into a boy,” claimed one parent.

The book was allegedly given to the teacher by the same transgender child at the school, who “also changed clothes and was revealed as her true gender” during class.

In 2016, President Obama introduced a new transgender plan which recommended “parents be secretly excluded from any decisive role when their children experiment with sexual ‘gender identities’ as male or female,” according to Breitbart News’ Neil Munro.

Charlie Nash covers technology and LGBT news for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.